Siegfried Fischbacher net worth: Siegfried Fischbacher is a German American magician and entertainer who has a net worth of $120 million. He is best known for being one half of the duo Siegfried & Roy. Unfortunately Roy Horn died in May 2020.

Siegfried Fischbacher was born in Rosenheim, Bavaria, Germany in June 1939. He partnered with Roy Horn and starred in shows involving white lions and white tigers. The duo performed at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada from 1990 until Horn's career ending injury in 2003. The duo also served as executive producers for the animated sitcom Father of the Pride from 2004 to 2005. Siegfried purchased a magic book as a child and later moved to Italy. He performed magic on a ship where he met Horn and asked for his assistance. The duo was fired from the ship for bringing a live tiger on board but began working on a cruise ship. As an actor Siegfried Fischbacher appeared in the films Lookin' to Get Out, Vegas Vacation, Ocean's Eleven, and Showboy.