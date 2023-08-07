Sherry Lansing net worth

Info Category: Richest Business › Producers Net Worth: $70 Million Date of Birth: Jul 31, 1944 (79 years old) Place of Birth: Chicago Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 9 in (1.77 m) Profession: Studio executive, Actor, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Sherry Lansing's Net Worth

Sherry Lansing is an American former actress and film studio executive who has a net worth of $70 million. That is a combined net worth with her late husband, acclaimed director/producer William Friedkin. They were married from 1991 until his death in August 2023.

Sherry Lansing is a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, whose multifaceted career spans acting, producing, and executive leadership. As the first woman to head a major Hollywood film studio, her tenure as the Chairwoman of Paramount Pictures, from 1992 to 2005, set a precedent and left an indelible mark on the industry. After stepping down from Paramount she founded the Sherry Lansing Foundation and served on the board of Universal Music Group.

Lansing's commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognized with numerous awards, including an induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Early Life

Sherry Lansing was born on July 31, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up with an inherent passion for storytelling and the arts. Raised in a family that valued education and creativity, her exposure to theater and film ignited an interest that would guide her professional journey. After graduating with a Bachelor's degree in English and Theater from Northwestern University, she pursued her dreams in the entertainment industry, setting the stage for a remarkable career.

Acting Career

Lansing's entry into Hollywood began as an actress, appearing in a series of film and television roles during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Though her acting career was relatively brief, it provided valuable insight into the workings of the industry. Roles in films like "Loving" (1970) and "Rio Lobo" (1970) helped her build connections and understand the creative and business aspects of filmmaking.

Chairwoman of Paramount

In 1992, Lansing made history by becoming the first female Chairwoman of Paramount Pictures. She remained atop Paramount through 2005. During that reign she was the most powerful woman in Hollywood.

Sherry's leadership was marked by a dedication to quality storytelling, collaboration, and innovation. Her approach to nurturing talent and green-lighting bold projects helped Paramount achieve both critical acclaim and commercial success. Lansing's tenure at Paramount lasted for over a decade, leaving a lasting impact on the studio and the broader industry.

Under Sherry Lansing's leadership as chairman of Paramount Pictures' Motion Picture Group from 1992 to 2005, the studio produced some of the biggest hits in Hollywood history, including:

Forrest Gump (1994), which won six Academy Awards and grossed over $677 million worldwide.

Braveheart (1995), which won five Academy Awards and grossed over $210 million worldwide.

Titanic (1997), which became the highest-grossing film of all time at the time of its release, with over $2.2 billion in box office receipts.

Saving Private Ryan (1998), which won five Academy Awards and grossed over $481 million worldwide.

The Sixth Sense (1999), which won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and grossed over $672 million worldwide.

Erin Brockovich (2000), which won an Academy Award for Best Actress for Julia Roberts and grossed over $254 million worldwide.

After stepping down from Paramount, Sherry shifted her focus to philanthropy with the founding of the Sherry Lansing Foundation.

Universal Music Group

Lansing's leadership extended beyond the world of film, as she has also served on the board of the Universal Music Group. Her understanding of creative processes, talent management, and business strategy made her a valuable asset to the company. Lansing's contributions to the Universal Music Group reflect her broader commitment to entertainment and her ability to navigate complex, rapidly evolving industries. In 2023 she was named Chairman of the Board of UMG.

Filmography as Actress

Lansing's acting credits include a variety of roles that showcase her range and ability. Notable films include:

"Rio Lobo" (1970)

"Loving" (1970)

"Skullduggery" (1970)

Her performances, though limited in number, allowed her to explore different facets of her craft and laid the groundwork for her later success as a producer and executive.

Filmography as Producer

Transitioning from acting to producing, Lansing found her calling as a creative force behind the scenes. Her producing credits include several successful films, such as:

"Fatal Attraction" (1987)

"The Accused" (1988)

"Indecent Proposal" (1993)

"School Ties" (1992)

Her ability to recognize compelling stories and work with talented filmmakers led to a series of hits that resonated with audiences and critics alike.

Personal Life

Sherry Lansing's personal life reflects her values, interests, and commitment to giving back. Married to filmmaker William Friedkin, she has leveraged her success to engage in philanthropy, focusing on education and healthcare. As a co-founder of Stand Up To Cancer, Lansing has dedicated herself to supporting cancer research and patient care. Her memoir, "Leading Lady: Sherry Lansing and the Making of a Hollywood Groundbreaker," provides insights into her life, career, and the lessons she has learned along the way.

Bel Air Mansion

In 2005 William and Sherry paid $15 million for an incredible hilltop mansion in LA's Bel Air neighborhood. The 10,000 square foot mansion sits on a little over five acres and is likely worth $20-30 million today.