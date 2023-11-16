What is Shep Gordon's Net Worth?

Shep Gordon is an American talent manager and film agent and producer who has a net worth of $50 million. Shep Gordon has managed numerous musical artists over the course of his decades-long career, including Alice Cooper, Blondie, George Clinton, Kenny Loggins, Anne Murray, and Stephanie Mills. Gordon has also represented various high-profile chefs through his agency Alive Culinary Resources. Shep is particularly notable for his multi-decade representation/friendship with both Mike Myers and Alice Cooper. Myers directed a documentary about Shep in 2013 called "Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon."

Early Life and Education

Shep Gordon was born on October 18, 1945 in the Queens borough of New York City into a Jewish family. For his higher education, he attended the University at Buffalo, from which he graduated with his BA degree in 1968. Gordon went on to undertake graduate studies at the New School for Social Research. After that, he moved to Los Angeles, California, where he became a probation officer.

Talent Management

In the 1960s, Gordon was introduced to the rock band Alice Cooper by Cindy Smith, the sister of the band's drummer Neal Smith. Along with his partner Joe Greenberg, Gordon started managing the group in 1968. He went on to become a prolific talent manager after that. Gordon has represented such other musical artists as the Pointer Sisters; Blondie; Teddy Pendergrass; Frankie Valli; Anne Murray; Kenny Loggins; Lisa Fischer; Maurice White; Luther Vandross; Michelle Shocked; Stephanie Mills; and George Clinton. Meanwhile, he continues to manage Alice Cooper without a contract.

Gordon also specializes in managing chefs. In 1993, he founded the first talent agency to represent chefs, called Alive Culinary Resources. His clients have included Emeril Lagasse; Jonathan Waxman; Lydia Shire; Nobu Matsuhisa; Sam Choy; Wolfgang Puck; Charlie Trotter; Roy Yamaguchi; and Larry Forgione. Gordon has also partnered with various restaurants, such as Tribeca Grill and Maui Tacos. With Roy Yamaguchi, he is partnered in Humble Market Kitchen at the Wailea Beach Resort in Hawaii. In other partnerships, Gordon was a partner with musician Sammy Hagar in Cabo Wabo Tequila and with Willie Nelson in Old Whiskey River Bourbon.

Film Producing

In the late 1970s, Gordon created the independent film production company Alive Enterprises. Among the company's notable early films was the 1980 musical comedy "Roadie," starring singer Meat Loaf in his first major film role. The film also features Alice Cooper and the members of Blondie. In 1983, Alive Enterprises partnered with the record label Island Records to form Island Alive, which distributed such acclaimed films as "Koyaanisqatsi," "Stop Making Sense," "Choose Me," and "Kiss of the Spider Woman." The partnership ended in 1985. Alive Enterprises went on to produce a number of films after that, including John Carpenter's "Prince of Darkness" and Wes Craven's "Shocker" and "The People Under the Stairs."

Supermensch

Gordon is the subject of the 2013 documentary film "Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon," which was directed by Mike Myers in his directorial debut. The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, recounts Gordon's storied career as well as his personal life. It features appearances by Alice Cooper, Michael Douglas, Emeril Lagasse, Willie Nelson, and Anne Murray, among other famous clients and friends of Gordon.

In 2016, Gordon released his memoir "They Call Me Supermensch: A Backstage Pass to the Amazing Worlds of Film, Food, and Rock 'n' Roll." Published through chef Anthony Bourdain's HarperCollins imprint, the book debuted on the New York Times Best Seller list.

Philanthropy

In his philanthropic endeavors, Gordon sits on the board of the Tibet Fund with the Dalai Lama, for whom he has cooked on several occasions. He also sits on the boards of Reel FX and the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. Additionally, Gordon puts on an annual benefit dinner in Maui, and has provided over a million meals to those in need.

Awards and Honors

Gordon has received various accolades for his work in the film industry, including the Maui Film Festival Maverick Award and the Hawaii European Cinema Maverick Award. He has also been honored for his work in the culinary field, receiving the Culinary Institute of America's Leadership Award. Elsewhere, Gordon was named a Distinguished Alumni of his alma mater, the University at Buffalo.

Personal Life

Gordon married his first wife, Marcy Hanson, in 1980; they divorced two years later. He didn't marry again until 2005, when he wed Renée Loux. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2011. Gordon married his third wife, Katie McMillan, in 2020. That year, at the age of 75, Gordon had his first child, a son named Benjamin. The family resides in Maui. Their home in Maui is worth $15 – 20 million.