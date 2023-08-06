Info Category: Richest Business › Producers Net Worth: $50 Million Date of Birth: Dec 16, 1961 (61 years old) Place of Birth: Pittsburgh Gender: Male Profession: Actor, Screenwriter, Film Director, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Shane Black's Net Worth

What is Shane Black's net worth and salary?

Shane Black is an American screenwriter, producer, director, and actor who has a net worth of $50 million. A name synonymous with action-packed blockbusters, Shane Black is one of Hollywood's most acclaimed screenwriters and directors. Known for pioneering the buddy-cop genre with "Lethal Weapon," Black's creative genius extends to successful films like "Iron Man 3" and "The Nice Guys." His knack for blending action, humor, and wit has made him one of the most bankable talents in the industry, with box office successes and the title of one of the highest-paid screenwriters at one point in his career.

Highest Paid Screenwriter

In 1987, when he was only 26-years-old, Shane Black sold his screenplay for "Lethal Weapon" to Warner Brothers for $250,000. Warner Brothers then chipped-in another $150,000 when the movie was actually produced. Made on a budget of $15 million, Lethal Weapon became a massive success when he generated $120 million at the box office (and ultimately spawned several sequels and a TV series). Shane earned $150,000 for working on "Lethal Weapon II," but the full screenplay was eventually completed by a different writer after Shane went through a creative crisis and bowed-out.

Released in 1989, "Lethal Weapon 2" went on to earn $230 million off its $30 million budget.

When Shane finally came up for air from a two-year Hollywood hiatus, he had a screenplay for a film he called "The Last Boy Scout. Every studio in Hollywood was desperate to land the rights. A bidding war ensued and Shane ultimately accepted $1.75 million from Geffen and Warner Brothers. He was 30 years old at the time. Incredibly, he actually turned down a higher offer of $2.5 million from Carolco and Ti-Star because his producing partner on Lethal Weapon, Joel Silver, had a deal with Geffen and Warners.

The sale briefly made Shane the highest paid screenwriter in the world. He was overtaken in 1992 when Joe Eszterhas sold his screenplay for what became "Basic Instinct" for $3 million. Shane then re-gained the record in 1995 when he received $4 million for what became "The Long Kiss Goodnight."

At his peak, Shane commanded $1 million from a studio to spend just ONE WEEK "touching up" a script.

Shane Black Salaries/Earnings

Here is a quick list of the major upfront salaries Shane received for his screenplay rights. These numbers do not include back-end profit participation, which have earned Shane tens of millions of dollars over the years.

Lethal Weapon (1987) – $400,000 ($250,000 for the script and $150,000 when it was produced)

The Monster Squad (1987) – $100,000 (shared $200,000 with co-writer Fred Dekker)

Shadow Company (unproduced) – $100,000 (shared $200,000 with co-writer Fred Dekker)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) – $125,000 (shared $250,000 with co-writer Warren Murphy)

The Last Boy Scout (1991) – $1.75 million

Last Action Hero (1993) – $750,000 (shared $1 million with co-writer David Arnott, giving him $250,000)

The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) – $4 million

Total Earnings: $7,255,000

Early Life

Shane Black was born on December 16, 1961, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but grew up in Fullerton, California. His father was in the printing business, and his mother was a homemaker. Black's love for cinema and storytelling began at a young age, with a particular fondness for film noir and detective fiction. He went on to attend UCLA, where he studied theater and film, laying the groundwork for a career in the entertainment industry.

Early Career

After college, Shane Black quickly broke into Hollywood. Working on small projects and with some of the most prominent names in the industry, he honed his skills in action and comedy writing. His unique voice caught the attention of many, and it wasn't long before he was presented with an opportunity that would mark a significant milestone in his career.

Lethal Weapon

In 1987, Black wrote "Lethal Weapon," a film that would become a defining work in the buddy-cop genre. Pairing Mel Gibson and Danny Glover as mismatched police partners, the film's combination of action, humor, and emotional depth was a resounding success. "Lethal Weapon" not only catapulted Black's career but also spawned sequels and became a template for future action-comedy films.

Continued Successes

Following the success of "Lethal Weapon," Black continued to make his mark with films like "The Last Boy Scout" (1991) and "The Long Kiss Goodnight" (1996). He also ventured into directing with "Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang" in 2005, which garnered praise for its sharp wit and intricate plotting. His work as both a writer and director continued to shine, showcasing his ability to craft compelling stories across genres.

LA Mansion

In January 1995, Shane paid $2.15 million for a 9,000 square foot mansion in LA's Hancock Park neighborhood. He still owns the mansion today, and it's value is estimated to be $8-10 million.