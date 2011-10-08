Info
Category:
Richest BusinessProducers
Net Worth:
$25 Million
Salary:
$10 Million
Birthdate:
Dec 13, 1968 (55 years old)
Birthplace:
Granada Hills
Gender:
Male
Height:
6 ft 3 in (1.93 m)
Profession:
Film Producer, Television producer
Nationality:
United States of America
💰 Compare Scott Stuber's Net Worth

What is Scott Stuber's net worth?

Scott Stuber is an American movie producer who has a net worth of $50 million. Scott is the head of original films at Netflix.

Scott Stuber is also famous for being the husband of super model Molly Sims. Sims and Stuber have been married since 2011. Together they have three children.

He was born in Granada Hills, Ca in December of 1968. Having spent many years working at Universal on the production side, in 2008, he signed a 5 year deal to create his own production company under Universal named Stuber Productions. Films under his credit include Role Models, The Kingdom, The Break and You, Me and Dupree. So, needless to say, not the most intellectually enlightening productions, but they made good money none the less. More recently, he produced the comedies Ted, Ted 2, The Internship and Central Intelligence. Stuber Productions was eventually renamed Bluegrass Films. He also operates a TV production company called Bluegrass Television.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Molly Sims Net Worth
    Molly
    Sims
  2. Billy Sims Net Worth
    Billy
    Sims
  3. Scott Mosier Net Worth
    Scott
    Mosier
  4. Scott Leibfried Net Worth
    Scott
    Leibfried
  5. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  6. Shaquille O'Neal Net Worth
    Shaquille
    O'Neal
  7. Justin Bieber Net Worth
    Justin
    Bieber
  8. Mike Tyson Net Worth
    Mike
    Tyson
  9. Cardi B Net Worth
    Cardi
    B
  10. Prince William Net Worth
    Prince
    William
  11. Kendall Jenner Net Worth
    Kendall
    Jenner
  12. LeBron James Net Worth
    LeBron
    James
  13. Dolly Parton Net Worth
    Dolly
    Parton
  14. Kim Kardashian Net Worth
    Kim
    Kardashian
  15. Harvey Weinstein Net Worth
    Harvey
    Weinstein
  16. Rihanna Net Worth
    Rihanna