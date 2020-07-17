Romeo Beckham Net Worth

Romeo Beckham net worth: Romeo Beckham is a British social media personality who has a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for being David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's son. Together, David and Victoria have a combined net worth of $450 million.

Romeo Beckham was born in the City of Westminster, London, United Kingdom in September 2002. He has more than 2.8 million followers on Instagram. He is the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. Romeo Beckham has lived Los Angeles, California, Spain, and England. He is also the godson of Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley. He has dated model Mia Regen and Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown. Romeo Beckham's siblings are Cruz, Brooklyn, and Harper Beckham. He was featured in the 2007 documentary Victoria Beckham: Coming to America with his mother.

