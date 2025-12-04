Rod Roddenberry Net Worth

What Is Rod Roddenberry's Net Worth?

Rod Roddenberry is an American TV producer and CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment who has a net worth of $50 million. Rod Roddenberry is the son of actress Majel Barrett and producer and TV writer Gene Roddenberry. Gene was an iconic name in America in the mid-1960s. He developed the hit TV series "Star Trek," which went on to capture American hearts and imaginations with futuristic spacecraft, weaponry, and plots. Born to an epic producer, Rod had big shoes to fill from a very young age. Many consider his father a legend. Though his father was famous for his creation of one of the most successful science-fiction TV series in the history of America, Roddenberry did not grow up watching the show and had a hard time identifying with the status and appeal of "Star Trek." However, in 1991, when he was 17 years old, his father passed away. After that, Rod began to seriously immerse himself in the "Star Trek" series and investigated the reason the series was so marked among its adoring fans.

Roddenberry sanctioned the 2009 "Star Trek" feature film by J.J. Abrams and was reported as saying that it made "Star Trek" cool again. In 2006, he fully inherited his father's legacy and became Chief Executive Officer of Roddenberry Entertainment. In 2011, the Science Channel premiered "Trek Nation," a documentary released by Roddenberry Entertainment and produced by Rod himself. This period in his life led him to found the Roddenberry Foundation to help fund various developments globally with regard to environment, education, science and technology, and other humanitarian matters.

Early Life

Rod Roddenberry was born Eugene Wesley Roddenberry Jr. on February 5, 1974, in Los Angeles, California. His mother, Majel Barrett, was an actress, and his father, Gene Roddenberry, was a writer and producer who created the beloved science-fiction series "Star Trek." The show aired from 1966 to 1969 and turned into a franchise that includes more than 25 films and television series in addition to numerous books, comics, magazines, and video games. Rod attended the John Thomas Dye School, Harvard-Westlake School, and Hampshire College. He didn't watch "Star Trek" as a child, but after his father died in 1991, Rod decided to examine it to see "what made the series special." He said of his father, "A son cannot identify with a mythical figure; my father was put up on this pedestal throughout my life." However, after hearing stories about Gene's flaws, Rod stated, "That allowed me, as a son, not just to connect with him, but actually love him."

Career

In 1990, Roddenberry worked as a production assistant on the syndicated series "Star Trek: The Next Generation." In 1997, he was a writer / technical advisor on the science-fiction series "Earth: Final Conflict," which was based on an idea by his father and produced by Roddenberry Entertainment. From 2004 to 2011, he was a consulting producer on the fan series "Star Trek: New Voyages." In 2006, Rod became the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, which "builds on the best of Gene Roddenberry's work and continues to pioneer the development of a multimedia portfolio of smart and provocative science fiction that incorporates graphic novels, podcasts, television, and film projects." In mid-2009, it was reported that Rod had approved of J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" film, which grossed $385.7 million and earned four Academy Award nominations. Roddenberry said that when he saw the film, he was "blown away" and that it "made 'Star Trek' cool again."

In 2011, Rod executive-produced and appeared in the documentary "Trek Nation," in which he "explores his father's famous creation and how it has affected people." That year, the Roddenberry Foundation (which Rod founded) donated $5 million to San Francisco's J. David Gladstone Institutes for the establishment of the Roddenberry Center for Stem Cell Biology and Medicine. In 2012, Rod executive-produced the short film "White Room: 02B3." Next, he served as an executive producer on the television series "Star Trek: Discovery" (2017–2024), "Star Trek: Short Treks" (2018–2020), "Star Trek: Picard" (2020–2023), "Star Trek: Lower Decks" (2020–2024), "Star Trek: Prodigy" (2021), and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" (2022–present) and the Paramount+ film "Star Trek: Section 31" (2025). He also executive-produced the 2022 documentary series "The Roddenberry Archive: The Cage" and the 2025 audio drama "Star Trek: Khan."

Personal Life

Rod and his wife, Heidi, have been married since 2011. They welcomed a son, Zale Eugene Roddenberry, on April 6, 2013. The couple served as associate producers together on the 2015 documentary "Racing Extinction." Rod has been scuba diving since 1993, and in 2010, he formed the Roddenberry Dive Team "to embark on undersea experiences and discover the diversity beneath the ocean." Roddenberry earned a Divemaster certification, and he has been involved in over 1,000 dives either as a leader or participant.

Awards and Nominations

In 2020, Roddenberry won the Contribution to Science Award at the Young Artist Awards. In 2022, "Star Trek: Prodigy" earned a Children's & Family Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Series.

Real Estate

In 2018, Rod purchased a $5 million home in West Hollywood, California. The home measures 5,840 square feet, and it includes six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a fitness room, a screening room, and a family room. The property also features a lap-lane swimming pool. Roddenberry put the home on the market for $4.995 million in 2021.