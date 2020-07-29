Robert Tapert Net Worth

How much is Robert Tapert Worth?

in Richest BusinessmenProducers
Robert Tapert Net Worth:
$20 Million

Robert Tapert net worth: Robert Tapert is an American producer, writer, and director who has a net worth of $20 million. He is best known for co-creating the TV series Xena: Warrior Princess and being married to the show's star Lucy Lawless.

Robert Tapert was born in Royal Oak, Michigan in May 1955. He co-founded the production companies Renaissance Pictures and Ghost House Pictures. Tapert has produced or executive produced the films The Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, The Gift, The Grudge, Boogeyman, Poltergeist, and more. He created and served as executive producer, writer, and director for the television series Xena: Warrior Princess from 1995 to 2001. He also worked as executive producer, writer, and director for the TV series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys from 1994 to 1999. Robert Tapert created the TV series Young Hercules and Cleopatra 2525. He married Lucy Lawless in 1998. Tapert has also worked on the TV series American Gothic, Spartacus, Ash vs Evil Dead, and more.

Robert Tapert Net Worth

Robert Tapert

Net Worth:$20 Million
Date of Birth:May 14, 1955 (65 years old)
Gender:Male
Profession:Film Producer, Screenwriter, Actor, Television Producer, Television Director, Film Director
Nationality:United States of America
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion