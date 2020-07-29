Robert Tapert net worth: Robert Tapert is an American producer, writer, and director who has a net worth of $20 million. He is best known for co-creating the TV series Xena: Warrior Princess and being married to the show's star Lucy Lawless.

Robert Tapert was born in Royal Oak, Michigan in May 1955. He co-founded the production companies Renaissance Pictures and Ghost House Pictures. Tapert has produced or executive produced the films The Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, The Gift, The Grudge, Boogeyman, Poltergeist, and more. He created and served as executive producer, writer, and director for the television series Xena: Warrior Princess from 1995 to 2001. He also worked as executive producer, writer, and director for the TV series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys from 1994 to 1999. Robert Tapert created the TV series Young Hercules and Cleopatra 2525. He married Lucy Lawless in 1998. Tapert has also worked on the TV series American Gothic, Spartacus, Ash vs Evil Dead, and more.