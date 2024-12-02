What is Robert Rey's Net Worth?

Robert Rey is a Brazilian American plastic surgeon and wellness & lifestyle expert who has a net worth of $20 million. Robert Rey is best known for being featured on the E! reality television series "Dr. 90210" and as a guest medical correspondent on such television shows as "Good Morning America," "Dr. Phil" and "The View."

Early Years

Roberto Miguel Rey Jr., professionally known as Robert Rey, was born on October 1, 1961, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to engineer Roberto Rey and Avelina Reisdorfer. He and his three siblings were raised in a single-parent household by his mother, and he ran the streets as a young man, engaging himself with delinquents and committing petty crimes. Despite a life of poverty inside a ghetto, he held fast to his dreams of getting to America and becoming a doctor. In 1974, American writer and Mormon missionary Orson Scott Card offered to facilitate the transfer of the four children to America. Once they arrived, they settled in Utah and then moved to Arizona.

Education

Robert Rey attended Arizona State University in Tempe, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry and graduated first in his class and summa cum laude. He then enrolled at Harvard University – a private research school in Cambridge, Massachusetts – where he earned a Master's in Public Policy. Finally, after being accepted to several medical schools, he entered Tufts University School of Medicine – a private research university in Somerville, Massachusetts, where he earned a Doctor of Medicine degree.

After completing a three-year general surgery residency at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California, and a plastic & reconstructive surgery residency at the University of Tennessee's Memphis Health Science Center, Rey completed a fellowship focusing on aesthetic and breast reconstruction surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

A member of the Los Angeles Medical Association and the American Medical Association, Rey is licensed to practice medicine in California and Florida. He is on the staff at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, a 915-bed teaching hospital and specialty academic science center located at 8700 Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles, and is the chief medical director of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeons, a health tech company specializing in chemical peels, botox, filler, breast augmentation, liposuction, facelifts and other types of surgery.

Rey specializes in minimal scar plastic surgery.

Dr. 90210

In 2004, Robert Rey began starring in the American reality television series "Dr. 90210," which aired on the E! network and focused on his plastic surgery practice in Beverly Hills, California. The show included graphic surgical footage of challenging vaginal and breast reconstructions, facial surgery, and cyst removals. Reviews by other professionals in the field were mixed. Some felt that his interaction with patients was not serious enough, while others were of the opinion that his casual demeanor helped to make patients feel more at ease.

Offering a front-row seat to the experience of plastic surgery, from the initial patient interview through postoperative recovery, the show went on to include additional doctors and ran for six seasons.

Rey has appeared as a guest medical correspondent on television shows such as "Good Morning America," "The View" and "Dr. Phil."

On the Road & Radio

From 2011 to 2012, the talk show "On the Radio with Dr. Rey" aired weekly, covering a variety of subjects, such as health, plastic surgery, sex, politics, parenting and more – things which listeners might not be comfortable discussing with their in-person doctor or therapist.

In 2021, the documentary television series "On the Road with Dr. Rey" premiered, featuring Rey traveling the world in search of ancient and all-natural healing methods.

Personal Life

In 2000, Robert Rey and girlfriend Haley – an actress and native of Canada – were married. They reside in Beverly Hills, California, and have two children: a daughter, Sydney, born in 2000, and a son, Robby, born in 2004.

Rey has studied martial arts since he was a teenager, including Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Capoeira, and Hapkido, Korean self-defense, and has a black belt in Tae Kwon Do.

Rey claims that it was his faith in God that pulled him from the ghetto and set him on the path to success, teaching him that his potential is without limit and his spirit is indestructible.