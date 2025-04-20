Last Updated: April 21, 2025
  1. What Is Rob Moore's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Education
  3. Career At The Walt Disney Company
  4. Revolution Studios And Paramount Pictures
  5. Transition To Esports And Founding Of Sentinels
  6. Personal Life And Philanthropy

What is Rob Moore's net worth?

Rob Moore is an American businessman who has a net worth of $200 million. ​Rob Moore is a prominent figure in the entertainment and esports industries, known for his influential roles at major film studios and his entrepreneurial ventures in competitive gaming. With a career spanning over three decades, Moore has held executive positions at The Walt Disney Company, Revolution Studios, and Paramount Pictures, where he served as Vice Chairman. At Paramount, he oversaw the production and distribution of blockbuster franchises such as "Transformers," "Mission: Impossible," and "Star Trek." Transitioning into the esports arena, Moore founded Phoenix1, later rebranded as Sentinels, and has been instrumental in developing teams like the Los Angeles Gladiators in the Overwatch League. His diverse experience reflects a deep understanding of both traditional media and emerging digital platforms.

Early Life and Education

Born in La Mirada, California, in 1963, Rob Moore pursued higher education at Pepperdine University, graduating cum laude in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. His academic background laid a solid foundation for his future endeavors in the entertainment industry.​

Career at The Walt Disney Company

Moore began his professional journey at The Walt Disney Company in 1987, where he spent 13 years ascending through various financial and operational roles. He ultimately became Executive Vice President of Finance and Operations, overseeing a wide array of business activities, including live-action and animated films, theatrical marketing and distribution, home video, music operations, and the stage play business. Notably, during his tenure, he played a role in facilitating the partnership between Disney and Pixar, a collaboration that would yield numerous successful animated features.​

During his 13-year tenure at The Walt Disney Company, Rob Moore reported to Joe Roth, who served as Chairman of Walt Disney Studios. ​During his tenure as Chairman of Walt Disney Studios from 1994 to 2000, Joe Roth reported directly to Michael Eisner, who was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company at that time.

Revolution Studios and Paramount Pictures

In 2000, Moore joined Revolution Studios as one of its founding partners, managing business affairs, finance, production, and operations. He was instrumental in developing the company's strategic business plan and establishing partnerships for international and home-video distribution.​

Moore's career progressed further when he joined Paramount Pictures in 2005 as President of Worldwide Marketing, Distribution, and Operations. He was promoted to Vice Chairman in 2008, overseeing divisions such as marketing, distribution, home entertainment, digital, interactive, television, licensing, and business affairs. Under his leadership, Paramount released commercially and critically acclaimed films, including "Transformers," "Mission: Impossible," "Star Trek," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Paranormal Activity," and "G.I. Joe" franchises. The studio also produced award-winning films like "The Big Short," "Selma," "Anomalisa," "The Wolf of Wall Street," and "Nebraska." Moore was also involved in forming strategic partnerships with Chinese media companies, including Alibaba Pictures and CCTV 6.​

Rob Moore and Betty Zhou (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images)

Transition to Esports and Founding of Sentinels

After departing from Paramount in 2016, Moore ventured into the esports industry by founding Phoenix1, an organization that competed in the League of Legends Championship Series. In 2018, Phoenix1 was rebranded as Sentinels, expanding into other esports titles such as Fortnite. Under Moore's leadership, Sentinels signed prominent players, including Fortnite World Cup Champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf. Moore also collaborated with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment to manage the Los Angeles Gladiators, an Overwatch League team. However, the partnership faced challenges, leading to legal disputes over ownership and management rights.​

Personal Life and Philanthropy

Moore is known for his devout Christian faith, which influenced his decision to bring the film "Noah" to theaters during his time at Paramount. He has also been active in philanthropy, serving as a keynote speaker at a Pepperdine leadership seminar and being honored by The Fulfillment Fund, a Los Angeles charity that supports low-income students in pursuing higher education.​

