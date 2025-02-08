Last Updated: February 9, 2025
Category:
Richest BusinessProducers
Net Worth:
$5 Million
Birthdate:
1965 (60 years old)
Gender:
Male
Profession:
Screenwriter, Author, Television producer
  1. What Is Rob Long's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Education
  3. Television Career
  4. Writing And Commentary
  5. Ricochet And Other Endeavors
  6. Recent Developments

What is Rob Long's Net Worth?

Rob Long is a television writer and producer who has a net worth of $5 million.

Rob Long is an American writer, television producer, and author, best known for his work on the iconic sitcom "Cheers." Beyond television, he has made significant contributions as a political commentator, radio host, and author, showcasing a diverse career that spans multiple facets of the entertainment and media industries.

Early Life and Education

Born on June 8, 1965, in Maryland, USA, Long graduated from Phillips Academy in 1983 and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University in 1987. He furthered his studies at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, where he later served as an adjunct professor of screenwriting.

Television Career

Long began his television career in 1990 as a screenwriter for "Cheers," eventually becoming an executive producer by 1992. During his tenure, the show received two Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards. Following "Cheers," he co-created the sitcom "George and Leo" and worked on other series such as "Love & Money" and "Men, Women & Dogs." He also served as the executive producer for "Kevin Can Wait" on CBS.

(Photo by Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Writing and Commentary

In addition to his television work, Long is a prolific writer and commentator. He authored "Conversations with My Agent," a memoir detailing his early experiences in Hollywood, and "Set Up, Joke, Set Up, Joke," which offers further insights into the entertainment industry. As a contributing editor for National Review and Newsweek International, Long provides political and cultural commentary. He also writes for publications like The Wall Street Journal and hosts the radio segment "Martini Shot" on KCRW, where he shares his perspectives on the film industry.

Ricochet and Other Endeavors

In 2010, Long co-founded Ricochet, a center-right commentary site and podcast network, aiming to foster civil and engaging discussions on political and cultural topics. He serves on the board of directors of The American Cinema Foundation and is the president of the Board of Directors of the Southern Foodways Alliance, reflecting his diverse interests and commitments.

Recent Developments

In recent years, Long has pursued a Master of Divinity degree at Princeton Theological Seminary, seeking to reconcile his professional work with his personal faith. This endeavor highlights his continuous quest for personal and intellectual growth, bridging his career in entertainment with a deeper exploration of spirituality.

