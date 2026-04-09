Rob Burnett net worth

What is Rob Burnett's net worth and salary?

Rob Burnett is an American producer, director, and writer who has a net worth of $30 million.

Rob Burnett is best known for his decades-long partnership with David Letterman and his influential role behind one of the most successful late-night franchises in history. Over the course of his career, Burnett rose from an unpaid intern to executive producer of "The Late Show with David Letterman," while also serving as president and CEO of Letterman's production company, Worldwide Pants. Along the way, he helped shape modern late-night comedy, earned five Emmy Awards, and played a key role in developing hit shows like "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "The Late Late Show." Beyond late night, Burnett expanded into scripted television as the co-creator of "Ed," a critically acclaimed comedy-drama, and later transitioned into filmmaking, writing and directing the Netflix-backed indie hit "The Fundamentals of Caring." Known for his sharp comedic instincts and understated style, Burnett has built a career defined by longevity, versatility, and a rare ability to succeed both behind the scenes and as a creative force.

Early Life

Rob Burnett was born on July 8, 1962, in North Caldwell, New Jersey. He grew up in a suburban environment that would later influence the tone and setting of his creative work, particularly in his television series "Ed." Burnett attended West Essex High School before enrolling at Tufts University, where he earned a degree in English in 1984.

During his college years, he balanced academics with athletics as a member of the varsity soccer team. At the same time, he began exploring comedy, performing stand-up at open mic nights at a Boston club called Stitches. His interest in humor extended into the classroom as well, where he taught a course on twentieth-century humor through Tufts' Experimental College. After graduating, Burnett briefly worked as an editorial assistant for a New Jersey newspaper while attempting to break into the entertainment industry, splitting time between New York and California.

The Letterman Years

Burnett's career breakthrough came in 1985 when he landed an unpaid internship in the talent booking department of "Late Night with David Letterman" on NBC. Starting at the very bottom, he quickly built a reputation for reliability and attention to detail, performing even the most basic tasks with precision.

Over the next few years, he steadily climbed the ranks, becoming a talent assistant and researcher before joining the writing staff in 1988 at just 26 years old. His rise was unusually fast. By 1992, Burnett had been promoted to head writer, a role that put him at the center of the show's creative engine. That same year, the program earned a Peabody Award for its originality and impact on the talk show format.

In 1996, Burnett was named executive producer of "The Late Show with David Letterman" on CBS, a position he held until Letterman's retirement in 2015. During this period, the show remained a dominant force in late-night television, and Burnett became one of the most influential figures working behind the scenes.

Letterman's trust in Burnett extended beyond the show itself. Burnett was appointed president and CEO of Worldwide Pants, where he oversaw a growing slate of television productions. Under his leadership, the company was involved in the creation and production of major hits, including "Everybody Loves Raymond," as well as "The Late Late Show," which featured hosts like Craig Kilborn and Craig Ferguson.

Creating "Ed" and Expanding Into Scripted TV

While managing the intense daily demands of late-night television, Burnett also pursued scripted storytelling. Alongside his longtime collaborator Jon Beckerman, he co-created the NBC series "Ed," which aired from 2000 to 2004.

Starring Tom Cavanagh and Julie Bowen, the show followed a New York lawyer who returns to his hometown and buys a bowling alley. The series stood out for its blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling, and it drew heavily from Burnett's own experiences and sensibilities. Elements like the quirky small-town setting and subtle references to Tufts University reflected his personal background.

"Ed" earned critical acclaim, received Emmy nominations, and won a People's Choice Award. It remains a cult favorite for its distinctive tone and character-driven storytelling.

Burnett and Beckerman later created "The Knights of Prosperity," a short-lived but inventive ABC comedy about a group of underdogs attempting to rob the apartment of Mick Jagger. Though it did not achieve the same success as "Ed," it further demonstrated Burnett's range as a creator.

Transition to Film

After three decades in late-night television, Burnett welcomed a major life change when David Letterman retired in 2015. He later described the daily demands of producing a late-night show as an exhausting routine, comparing it to constantly carrying a heavy weight. With that chapter closed, he shifted his focus to filmmaking.

Even before Letterman's retirement, Burnett had begun exploring film. In 2012, he co-wrote and co-directed the indie comedy "We Made This Movie" with Jon Beckerman.

His most notable film project came with "The Fundamentals of Caring" in 2016. Burnett adapted the novel by Jonathan Evison and directed a cast that included Paul Rudd and Selena Gomez. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it received a strong reception and a standing ovation. Netflix acquired global distribution rights for approximately $7 million, giving Burnett a successful entry into the streaming-era film landscape.

His filmmaking style reflects the instincts he developed during his years in television, particularly his understanding of pacing, timing, and audience reaction. Having spent decades observing live studio audiences respond to comedy in real time, Burnett brought a refined sense of rhythm and emotional balance to his work behind the camera.

Personal Life

Rob Burnett married Eunice Johnson in 1989, and the couple has three children. They have long resided in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Despite his extensive success, Burnett has maintained a relatively low public profile. He is known within the industry for his dry, self-deprecating humor and calm demeanor. Colleagues often describe him as a steady presence, someone who combines creative instincts with disciplined execution.

Over the course of his career, Burnett has built a rare résumé that spans multiple eras and formats of entertainment. From late-night television to scripted series to independent film, he has consistently found ways to evolve while maintaining a distinct creative voice.

Real Estate

In 2002, Rob and Eunice paid $9.85 million for a 10-acre estate in Greenwich, Connecticut.