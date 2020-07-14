Riyaz Aly net worth: Riyaz Aly is an Indian actor, blogger, and social media personality who has a net worth of $2 million. He is best known for his popularity on TikTok.

Riyaz Aly was born in Jaigaon, India in September 2003. He is known for his lip-sync videos on TikTok. He is considered to be India's youngest and most popular fashion influencer and model. Riyaz Aly has more than eight million followers on Instagram and 42 million followers on TikTok. He has appeared in the video shorts Yaari Hai: Tony Kakkar ft. Riyaz Aly & Siddharth Nigam, Pahadan: Rajat Nagpal ft. Riyaz Aly & Avneet Kaur, and Neka Kakkar: Daily Daily.