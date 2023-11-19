RanbooLive Net Worth

What Is RanbooLive's Net Worth?

RanbooLive is an American Twitch streamer, YouTube personality, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. RanbooLive is known for the 2023 interactive live comedy-horror miniseries "Generation Loss: The Social Experiments" (which he starred in, wrote, and directed) as well as variety streams. RanbooLive is non-binary, uses he/they pronouns, and wears a mask in his videos. The "RanbooLive" Twitch channel has 4.5 million followers, and the "Ranboo" YouTube channel has 3.88 million subscribers. RanbooLive's YouTube videos have been viewed more than 75 million times. He wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the 2023 YouTube series "Sorry," and he directed the 2021 music video "Tubbo: Life by the Sea."

Early Life

RanbooLive was born on November 2, 2003, in the United States. Some sources say that his real name is Mark Ranboo, and others say it's Jonathan Schlatt. RanbooLive graduated from high school in June 2021.

Career

RanbooLive launched his YouTube channel in January 2020, and his first video was a "Skywars" gameplay video called "I decided to play 'skywars,' it was a nightmare." He created his Twitch channel in September 2020. His YouTube channel gained popularity after he began posting videos on TikTok, and he reached one million subscribers in early 2021. RanbooLive was invited to join the multiplayer "Minecraft" server Dream SMP in late 2020 and became one of the SMP's most popular creators. His character was killed off in November 2021 and became known as a ghost named "Boo."

In February 2021, RanbooLive hosted a "subathon" stream in an attempt to become Twitch's most-subscribed streamer, and he donated the proceeds to the LGBTQ+ charitable organization The Trevor Project. He gained 44,500 subscribers, reaching 100,000 total subscribers and becoming the platform's second most-subscribed streamer. RanbooLive raised more than $100,000 for The Trevor Project during the 10-hour stream. He held another subathon stream for charity in August 2021, raising approximately $325,000 for charity: water and gaining over 57,000 new subscribers. In February 2022, RanbooLive joined the esports organization Misfits Gaming, and a few months later, he launched a joint gaming channel, "White Noise," with Sneegsnag. He has competed in the "Minecraft" tournament MC Championship several times, and his team won MC Championship 32 in 2023.

Personal Life

RanbooLive moved to the United Kingdom in 2022, and he settled in Brighton. In April 2022, he came out as gay, and six months later, he revealed that he identifies as non-binary and updated his pronouns on his social media profiles to he/they. RanbooLive wears a mask on camera and previously wore gloves and sunglasses as well. In July 2021, he said that the main reason he covers his face is because he struggles with facial dysmorphia. The condition is a subset of body dysmorphic disorder, which is described as "a mental health condition in which you can't stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance — a flaw that appears minor or can't be seen by others" (according to the Mayo Clinic website). RanbooLive first revealed his eyes on camera at the end of a November 2021 stream that he did for the anniversary of National Ranboo Day, and in January 2021, he posted photos of himself without glasses on social media. He began wearing his glasses sparingly after that due to personal discomfort.