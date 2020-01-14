Preston Arsement net worth and earnings: Preston Arsement is an American YouTube personality who has a net worth of $20 million. Preston Arsement was born in Texas in May 1994. He is known for his gaming channels and he launched the channel TBNRfrags in 2010 and PrestonPlayz in 2012. Arsement is best known for his videos playing games including Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Minecraft. He has more than 11 million subscribers on his PrestonPlayz channel and more than two million on his channel TBNRfrags. He also has a channel PrestonRoblox and is popular on Twitch and Instagram. Preston Arsement has four brothers and one sister and his cousin who all have YouTube channels. Arsement dated YouTuber Paige and later married a YouTuber named Brianna.

In 2019 Preston was one of the highest-paid YouTube stars on the planet. He earned $14 million in the year which made him sixth-highest paid YouTube personality.