Poo Bear Net Worth:

What Is Poo Bear's Net Worth?

Poo Bear is an American singer, songwriter, and music producer who has a net worth of $40 million. Poo Bear is best known for his work with Justin Bieber, and he earned Grammy nominations for Bieber's "Purpose" and "Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" albums. He released the studio album "Poo Bear Presents Bearthday Music" in 2018, and his 2017 single "Would You Ever" (with Skrillex) was certified Gold in Canada and reached #3 on the Belgian Ultratop chart. Poo Bear has written for artists such as Pink, 112, Audiovent, Ruben Studdard, Usher, Jill Scott, Kelis, Mya, Kelly Rowland, Foxy Brown, Ludacris, Common, Method Man & Redman, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Steven Tyler, Pitbull, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran, and Billie Eilish.

Early Life

Poo Bear was born Jason Paul Douglas Boyd on September 4, 1978, in New Haven, Connecticut. When he was 9 years old, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia, with his mother after a tornado destroyed their home. Poo Bear attended St. Petersburg College in Florida, and he first found success when he wrote the songs "Peaches & Cream" and "Dance with Me" with the R&B group 112.

Career

Early in his career, Poo Bear worked as a writer on Pink's "Love is Such a Crazy Thing" (2000), Howard Jones' "All I Want" (2002), Lady May's "Round Up" (2002), Ruben Studdard's "After the Candles Burn" (2003), and every track on Audiovent's 2002 album "Dirty Sexy Knights in Paris." Usher's 2004 Diamond album "Confessions" featured three songs co-written by Poo Bear, and the single "Caught Up" reached #8 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and was certified Platinum in Australia and Silver in the U.K. In 2006, Poo Bear was featured on the Yo Gotti track "That's What They Made It Foe," and he co-wrote the songs "Trilogy" and "Handful" on Kelis' album "Kelis Was Here." He later worked as a writer on Mya's "Lock U Down" (2007), Kelly Rowland's "Comeback" and "Work" (2007), Foxy Brown's "When the Lights Go Out" (2007), Ludacris' "Contagious" (2008), Common's "Make My Day" (2008), Chris Brown's "I Can Transform Ya" and "What I Do" (2009), Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's "Rebirth" (2010), and Lupe Fiasco's "I Don't Wanna Care Right Now," "Beautiful Lasers (2 Ways)," and "Coming Up" (2011), and he performed on Fat Joe's "Get It for Life" and "Preacher on a Sunday Morning" (2008), Method Man & Redman's "Hey Zulu" and "I Know Sumptin" (2009), Redman's "When the Lights Go Off" (2010), and Lupe Fiasco's "Heart Donor" and "Brave Heart" (2012).

In 2013, Poo Bear was introduced to Justin Bieber, and that year he worked on eight songs for Bieber's "Journals" album. He also co-wrote most of the tracks on Bieber's "Purpose" (2015) and "Changes" (2020) albums. Poo Bear co-wrote the 2017 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (featuring Justin Bieber) song "Despacito (Remix)," which earned him a Grammy nomination and reached #1 in numerous countries, and he worked on Dan + Shay's 2019 song "10,000 Hours" (also featuring Bieber). The track topped the "Billboard" Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, and earned Poo Bear three Academy of Country Music Award nominations. In 2018, he co-wrote Jennifer Lopez's "Us" and Mariah Carey's "The Distance," "One Mo' Gen," and "8th Grade," and he released the studio album "Poo Bear Presents Bearthday," which featured collaborations with Bieber, Lopez, and Ty Dolla $ign. The single "Hard 2 Face Reality" (featuring Justin Bieber and Jay Electronica) reached #6 on the "Billboard" Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart and #5 on the New Zealand Heatseekers chart.

In 2019, Poo Bear and Bieber collaborated on Ed Sheeran's "I Don't Care" and Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy (Remix)," and "I Don't Care" reached #1 in several countries and was certified Diamond in Brazil, France, and Poland, 8× Platinum in Australia, and 6× Platinum in Canada. In 2020, Poo Bear appeared in the YouTube docuseries "Justin Bieber: Seasons," and the following year, he was featured on the Bryson Tiller single "Lonely Christmas" alongside Bieber and on Justin's song "Angels Speak." He also produced "Lonely Christmas," and the song reached #13 on the Sweden Heatseeker chart. In recent years, Poo Bear has worked as a writer on numerous songs from Bear and a Banjo's self-titled album (2019) and the Zac Brown Band's "The Owl" album (2019) as well as Jesse & Joy's "Lo Nuestro Vale Mas," "Aires," and "¿En Qué Nos Convertimos?" (2020) and PartyNextDoor's "Savage Anthem" (2020).

Personal Life

Poo Bear has described his song "Day You Left" as a "perfect tribute to [his] mother." In a 2020 interview with "American Songwriter," he said of the song, "It means a lot. I know how much pain and suffering she went through. Her passing away was bitter-sweet—I wanted her to experience more life so I could keep showering her with all the benefits of my hard work. But at the same time, I know that she's in a better place. Ultimately, this evolved into this memory for my mom and I think it's beautiful."

Award Nominations

Poo Bear has been nominated for three Grammys: Album of the Year for Justin Bieber's "Purpose" (2017) and "Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" (2022) and Song of the Year for "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber (2018). In 2020, Poo Bear earned three nominations from the Academy of Country Music Awards for Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber's "10,000 Hours," Music Event of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year.

Real Estate

In 2018, Poo Bear paid $6.5 million for a Hollywood Hills home measuring approximately 6,000 square feet. He put the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home on the market for $9.9 million in April 2022, then he dropped the asking price to $8.9 million in December.