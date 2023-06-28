Nickmercs net worth

What is Nickmercs's Net Worth?

Nickmercs has a net worth of $12 million. Nickmercs is the online handle of Nick Kolcheff, an esports gamer, Twitch streamer, and YouTuber. He is best known for streaming his gameplay of various multiplayer shooter games, notably "Fortnite," "Call of Duty: Warzone," "Battle Royale," and "Apex Legends." Nickmercs has amassed over six million followers on Twitch and over four million subscribers on YouTube.

Earnings and Endorsements

Nickmercs is one of the highest-paid twitch streamers in the world. In 2022 alone Nickmercs made $15 million from his livestreams, endorsements and an exclusivity deal with Twitch. He has endorsement deals with Beats by Dre, Under Armour and UFC, among many others.

Early Life

Nick Kolcheff was born on November 21, 1990 in Michigan. Growing up, he was very passionate about playing video games, and spent hours on his PlayStation console. He demonstrated a particular knack for shooter games, and when he got older realized he could leverage his abilities into a career.

Twitch

Kolcheff launched his Twitch channel, NICKMERCS, in 2011. He soon gained recognition for his livestreams of such shooter video games as "Fortnite," "Battle Royale," "Call of Duty: Warzone," and "Apex Legends." Notably, Nickmercs uses a console controller, which separates him from other streamers who typically use a keyboard and mouse. Originally signed with the esports organization 100 Thieves, he switched to FaZe Clan in 2019 due to dissatisfaction with the former's management. On Twitch, he has racked up over six million followers and has earned more than $190,000 in "Fortnite" prizes. Nickmercs has often collaborated with fellow Twitch streamers, including Ninja, DrLupo, and TimTheTatman. Although he has received many offers from rival streaming services, he has chosen to remain with Twitch. In 2020, Nickmercs won the Streamy Award for Live Streamer.

YouTube

Nickmercs also has a YouTube channel, on which he uploads his gameplay videos. His channel has amassed over four million subscribers and upwards of 750 million total views.

Controversies

Like other online personalities, Nickmercs has generated some controversy. In 2023, a skin based on him was added to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II," but it was soon removed when he made a homophobic tweet during Pride Month. Nickmercs refused to apologize or delete his tweet, and said that he didn't hold any anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs.

Personal Life

Nickmercs is married to a woman known by the nickname Emumita Bonita. He proposed to her on a livestream in the summer of 2019. The couple resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Real Estate

In 2019 Nickmercs paid $1.73 million for a 5,000 square foot mansion in Northville, Maryland.