What Is Nick Loeb's Net Worth?

Nick Loeb is an American businessman, actor, director, and producer who has a net worth of $10 million. Nick Loeb is probably best known for his former relationship with actress Sofia Vergara and the lawsuit he filed over the frozen embryos he created with her. Nick is the scion of the Lehman family, who founded the Lehman Brothers financial services firm, and the Loeb family, who founded the Loeb, Rhoades & Co. brokerage film and the American Metal Company. He formed Loeb Foods in 2006 and the Crunchy Condiment Company in 2011, and he formerly worked for Lehman Brothers "in a business development capacity." Loeb co-wrote, co-directed, produced, and starred in the 2019 film "Roe v. Wade," and he produced the film "The Smokers" (2000) and the television series "The Living Century" (2001–2003). Nick has also appeared in the films "Primary Colors" (1998), "The Good War" (2002), "Extraction" (2015), "Swing State" (2017), "Den of Thieves" (2018), and "The Brawler" (2019).

Sofia Vergara Relationship

Nick was engaged to "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara from July 2012 until May 2014. In April 2015, "The New York Times" published an op-ed penned by Nick in which he argued that he should be allowed to use the frozen embryos he and Sofia created while they were still together via in-vitro fertilization. They had both previously agreed to a contract that said the embryos could only be used if both partners agreed. The case was dismissed in August 2017.

Early Life

Nick Loeb was born Nicholas Mears Loeb on August 2, 1975, in New York City. He is the son of Meta Martindell Harrsen and John Langeloth Loeb Jr. John served as a U.S. Ambassador to Denmark from 1981 to 1983, and he was a Delegate to the United Nations in 1984. Nick's father is Jewish, and his mother is Episcopalian; Loeb was baptized into the Episcopalian faith. Nick has an older half-sister, Alexandra, from John's first marriage.

Billionaire businessman Edgar Bronfman Sr. was married to Loeb's paternal aunt, Ann Margaret Loeb, from 1953 to 1973. When Nick was 1 year old, his parents divorced. He was subsequently raised by John on NYC's Upper East Side, and he studied at the Collegiate School in Manhattan and the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut. Loeb also lived in Denmark for three years while his father was an ambassador there. In 1996, Nick's mother shot and killed her third husband, newspaper publisher Jeff Bauer, at his office before turning the gun on herself. In 1998, Loeb earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Management and Finance from Tulane University's A.B. Freeman School of Business.

Career

Loeb's career began at Universal Studios, where he worked in motion picture finance and corporate development. He formed the International Production Company and produced the 2000 film "The Smokers," which starred Thora Birch, Dominique Swain, and Busy Philipps and won the Audience Award for Best Feature Film at the New York International Independent Film & Video Festival. Nick later formed the private investment company Loeb Investments, which focused on small ventures and real estate. After moving to Florida, he worked for Lehman Brothers. According to Loeb's official website, his work there involved "generating deal flow to the firm's wealth management, investment banking and real estate divisions." He established Carbon Solutions America, which "provides climate change advisory services to corporate and government clients."

In 2005, Nick unsuccessfully ran for the city commission in Delray Beach, and in 2008, he worked for Rudy Giuliani's presidential campaign as a finance co-chairman. In 2009, he ran for state Senate as a Republican with Giuliani's support, but he abandoned the campaign after his then-wife, Anna Pettersson, was arrested for DUI. Loeb reimbursed his campaign's contributors with his own money. After forming Loeb's Foods in 2006, Nick began working on a fried onion topping called Onion Crunch. He began selling Onion Crunch in April 2011 when he launched the Crunchy Condiment Company, and within a year, the product was available in more than 7,000 stores and had generated over $1 million in revenue. Onion Crunch is "low in carbs, low in sodium with no cholesterol and 0 grams of trans fat." Nick has also appeared in several films, such as the Bruce Willis action thriller "Extraction" (2015) and the Gerard Butler heist film "Den of Thieves" (2018). He co-directed the 2019 film "Roe v. Wade" with Cathy Allyn, and he co-wrote, produced, and starred in the movie as well. The film earned numerous awards, including the Jury Prize for Best Historical Film at the Cannes World Film Festival.

Personal Life

Before his relationship with Sofía Vergara, Nick was married to model Anna Pettersson from 2007 to 2009. In August 2010, Nick was involved in a car accident in which his car went down an embankment in Bel Air. He was rescued after a witness ran home to call 911, and he was treated at UCLA Medical Center for "a broken leg and pelvis and a deep gash in his chest." Loeb is passionate about philanthropy, and he has been a member of the boards of organizations such as the Florida School Choice Fund Board, The Children's Coalition, the Broward County Crime Commission, and the Jewish Federation-Metro Board.

Awards

In 2001, "The Living Century" won a CINE Golden Eagle for Documentary – Short at the CINE Competition. "Roe v. Wade" earned a Jury Prize for Best Historical Film at the 2021 Cannes World Film Festival, and it won a New York Movie Award and Sweden Film Award for Best Feature Film. Loeb also received four awards for "Roe v. Wade" at the Christian Film Festival-Menchville Baptist Church: Best Feature Film, Best Producer, Best Actor, and Best Director.