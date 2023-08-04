Info Category: Richest Business › Producers Net Worth: $16 Million Date of Birth: Mar 28, 1972 (51 years old) Place of Birth: Dagenham Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.7 m) Profession: Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter, Voice Actor, Film Producer, Writer Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Nick Frost's Net Worth

What is Nick Frost's Net Worth?

Nick Frost is a British comedian, actor, writer and producer who has a net worth of $16 million.

Nick Frost is best known for appearing alongside Simon Pegg in Edgar Wright's "Three Flavors Cornetto" film trilogy. Earlier in his career, he collaborated with Pegg and Wright on the British television sitcom "Spaced." Frost's other credits include the films "Attack the Block," "Paul," "Cuban Fury," and "Fighting with My Family," and the television series "Man Stroke Woman," "Into the Badlands," "Sick Note," and "Truth Seekers."

Early Life

Nick Frost was born on March 28, 1972 in Hornchurch, East London, England to office furniture designers Tricia and John. He had an older sister who passed away when he was 10 and she was 18. When Frost was 15, his parents lost their business as well as the family home, prompting them to move in with neighbors. Consequently, Frost left school and took a job with a shipping company to help make ends meet. He then spent two years at a kibbutz in Israel. Returning to England, Frost waited tables at a Mexican restaurant in North London. Doing that job, he met actor Simon Pegg, who would become his flatmate and closest career collaborator.

Television Career

Frost had his big break in 1999 when he was cast alongside Simon Pegg and Jessica Stevenson on the Channel 4 sitcom "Spaced." On the show, which was created by Pegg and Stevenson and directed by Edgar Wright, Frost played the army-obsessed Mike Watt, the best friend of Pegg's character Tim Bisley. "Spaced" ran for two seasons through 2001, and became a cult favorite. Also in 2001, Frost had a small role in an episode of the parodic soap opera "Acorn Antiques." The following year, he wrote and presented the spoof program "Danger! 50,000 Volts!" Frost went on to have his biggest year yet in 2005, when he appeared in episodes of "Twisted Tales" and "Look Around You" and starred on the sketch comedy show "Man Stroke Woman," which ran until 2007. He also narrated the reality television show "Supernanny" from 2005 to 2008, and starred on the science-fiction sitcom "Hyperdrive" from 2006 to 2007.

In 2010, Frost played the lead role of John Self in the two-part BBC adaptation of Martin Amis's novel "Money." His next lead role on television was in the six-part Sky Atlantic comedy series "Mr. Sloane," which aired in 2014. That same year, Frost played Santa Claus in two episodes of "Doctor Who." He went on to appear in an episode of the American musical fantasy series "Galavant" in 2016. Following that, he began playing the schemer Bajie on the AMC post-apocalyptic drama series "Into the Badlands," which ran from 2017 to 2019. During that time, from 2017 to 2018, he starred as Dr. Ian Glennis on the black comedy series "Sick Note," and from 2018 to 2019 lent his voice to the animated series "3Below: Tales of Arcadia." In 2020, Frost co-created, wrote, and starred in the supernatural horror comedy series "Truth Seekers." The next year, he starred in the second season of the anthology series "Why Women Kill" and began starring on the HBO science-fiction series "The Nevers."

Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy

Frost made his big-screen debut appearing opposite Simon Pegg in the 2004 zombie comedy "Shaun of the Dead," directed by Edgar Wright and cowritten by Pegg. The film was a smash hit, leading Wright and Pegg to make the 2007 police comedy spoof "Hot Fuzz" and the 2013 science-fiction comedy "The World's End," completing what they called the "Three Flavours Cornetto" trilogy. Frost appeared alongside Pegg in all three films in the trilogy.

Further Film Career

Frost has acted in numerous films outside the "Three Flavours Cornetto" trilogy. In the 00s, he appeared in "Kinky Boots," "Penelope," "Grindhouse," "Wild Child," and "The Boat That Rocked." Frost reunited with Pegg in 2011 to cowrite and star in the science-fiction comedy road film "Paul." Also that year, he appeared in Joe Cornish's science-fiction horror comedy "Attack the Block" and Steven Spielberg's animated action adventure film "The Adventures of Tintin." Frost's subsequent credits included "Snow White and the Huntsman," "Ice Age: Continental Drift," "Cuban Fury," "The Boxtrolls," "Unfinished Business," and "The Huntsman: Winter's War." Continuing his frequent work as a voice actor, he voiced Frank Wishbone in the 2017 animated film "Monster Family."

In 2018, Frost appeared with Pegg in the horror comedy "Slaughterhouse Rulez." The following year, he portrayed professional wrestler "Rowdy" Ricky Knight in the biographical sports film "Fighting with My Family," and played Arghus in the historical comedy "Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans." Frost went on to focus almost exclusively on voice acting after that, with credits including the animated films "StarDog and TurboCat," "Extinct," "Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans," and "Monster Family 2," in which he reprised his role as Frank Wishbone. He also voiced Ringo Starr in the documentary "The Sparks Brothers." Frost's later credits include the British comedy "Seize Them!" and the Dutch comedy "Krazy House."

Radio

Beyond film and television, Frost co-created and cowrote the 2002 BBC Radio 4 fantasy dramedy "The Sofa of Time" with Matt King. He also starred on the program with King.

Personal Life

Frost married his wife Christina in 2008. Together, they had a son named Mac before separating in 2013 and divorcing in 2015. Following the divorce, Frost released a memoir entitled "Truths, Half Truths & Little White Lies." In 2018, he began dating another woman, with whom he has two children.