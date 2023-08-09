Myth Net Worth

What Is Myth's Net Worth?

Myth is an American YouTuber and streamer who has a net worth of $5 million. Myth was formerly a professional "Fortnite Battle Royale" player. He is also involved in chessboxing, a hybrid sport in which "two combatants play alternating rounds of blitz chess and boxing until one wins by checkmate or knockout." Myth has 7.4 million Twitch followers and 4.48 million YouTube subscribers, and he has received YouTube Creator Awards for hitting 100,000 subscribers and one million subscribers. He appeared as himself in four 2020 episodes of the YouTube series "CaRtOoNz," and he has also been in episodes of "Offline TV" (2020), "Jacksepticeye" (2020–2021), "Sh*tcamp" (2021), and "QTC's Murder Mystery" (2022). In 2019, Myth earned a Shorty Award nomination for Best in Gaming.

Early Life

Myth was born Ali Kabbani on May 24, 1999, in Dearborn, Michigan. Myth and his siblings were raised by their uncle, who legally adopted them due to their mother being unable to care for them. Myth began playing video games at the age of 5.

Career

Myth created his YouTube channel in 2013. The channel eventually grew to 4.48 million subscribers, and his videos have garnered more than 375 million views. In 2016, he launched his Twitch channel and primarily streamed the multiplayer online battle arena game "Paragon." After he began streaming "Fortnite Battle Royale" in 2017, Myth's streams gained popularity. By the end of January 2018, his Twitch channel had more than 200,000 followers, and within six months, that number had grown to over 3.2 million. In 2018, Myth joined Team SoloMid, becoming the captain of a team that included Darryle "Hamlinz" Hamlin, Daequan, and Juan "CaMiLLs" Camilla. Myth took part in the 2018 Ninja Vegas Tournament, and the following year, he was paid to stream the battle royale game "Apex Legends." He served as Team SoloMid's leader in the tactical hero shooter game "Valorant" during the 2020 Twitch Rivals tournament, and as of July 2021, his Twitch channel had more 7.4 million followers and 158 million views.

In late 2021, Myth announced that he had decided not to renew his contract with Team SoloMid due to the loss of a "family feel" after his friends Leena and Bjergsen left the team. He also said that he felt like Team SoloMid hadn't been utilizing him properly, stating, "I want to be a part of bigger ideas, and I want to be a part of their content and what they're making and I want to try to put myself in uncomfortable positions." In July 2022, Myth signed an exclusive contract with YouTube. Later that year, he participated in the Mogul Chessboxing Championship in Los Angeles, defeating fellow YouTube personality Cherdleys in the sixth round via checkmate. In April 2023, Myth competed in Creator Clash 2 In Tampa, Florida, and defeated YouTuber Hundar in the first round via technical knockout.

Personal Life

A 2022 "Inverse" interview described Myth as "the most upbeat streamer around." In the interview, he said of his content, "It's more about having a good time, along with trying to be a good gamer or putting up high scores. Just being somebody that they could come to if they're having a hard day or a rough time." Myth also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic, stating, "Covid was the wake-up call of like, 'Hey, you need to figure out how to live with yourself.' So I picked up a lot of things during that time." He added, "I had to figure out what makes me happy and go through a process of trying out new things after I click that offline button after I stop streaming. And I found all these really great things like reading, rock climbing, and hiking. All those things have added great value to my life, and it's in part because of spending that time looking at myself."