MontanaBlack Net Worth

What Is MontanaBlack's Net Worth?

MontanaBlack is a Turkish-German gaming and reaction Twitch streamer and YouTube personality who has a net worth of $12 million. MontanaBlack88 has five million Twitch followers. On YouTube, his "MontanaBlack" channel has 2.95 million subscribers and more than 332 million views, and his "SpontanaBlack" channel has 2.75 million subscribers and over 900 million views. He appeared in the 2020 music video "Knossi: Alge," and he has published the books "MontanaBlack: Vom Junkie zum YouTuber" (2019) and "MontanaBlack II: Vom YouTuber zum Millionär" (2021).

Early Life

MontanaBlack88 was born Marcel Thomas Andreas Eris on March 2, 1988, in Buxtehude, Low Saxon, Germany. He is the son of a Turkish mother and German father, and he is a citizen of both Turkey and Germany. After MontanaBlack88's parents divorced, he moved in with his grandparents, who also lived in Buxtehude.

Career

MontanaBlack88 began his streaming career in 2013 when he started uploading videos of "Call of Duty: Black Ops" gameplay. On his "MontanaBlack" channel, he also posts vlogs, "Realtalk" videos, and more. In September 2019, he became the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch, and as of this writing, he has five million followers on the platform. He initially played the "Call of Duty" series and Nintendo's "Mario Kart" series on Twitch, but his channel gained popularity after he started playing "FIFA" and "Fortnite" in 2019. In 2022, MontanaBlack88 attended Gamescom, an event where people can "play the newest games, meet developers and publishers, and connect with [their] community." He attended with SkylineTV and Marc Gebauer, and he was reportedly mobbed by more than 3,000 people due to his popularity.

Personal Life

MontanaBlack88 has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, which led to a period of homelessness, and he would steal to finance his drug addiction. He later got sober, and the title of his 2019 book translates to "From Junkie to YouTuber" in English. In late 2018, MontanaBlack88's Twitch account was temporarily suspended due to racial remarks, and he later said of the suspension, "Anyone who blames me, for being a racist, really just has no clue." In 2020, he was temporarily suspended again after he made sexual remarks about a female hotel guest while he was vacationing in Malta and took photos of her without her knowledge.