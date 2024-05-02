Info Category: Richest Business › Producers Net Worth: $500 Thousand Birthdate: Aug 17, 1966 - Apr 10, 2024 (57 years old) Birthplace: Brooklyn Gender: Male Profession: Record producer, Disc jockey, Radio personality, Singer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Mister Cee's Net Worth

What is Mister Cee's Net Worth?

Mister Cee was a DJ, radio personality, and record executive who had a net worth of $500 thousand at the time of his death in 2024. He was known for his New York City-based radio shows "Throwback at Noon" and "Friday Night Live." He is also credited with discovering and launching the careers of such prominent rappers as Big Daddy Kane and the Notorious B.I.G. Mister Cee served as an associate executive producer for the Notorious B.I.G.'s 1994 debut album, "Ready to Die." Among his other activities, Mister Cee was a member of the hip hop groups the Juice Crew and the Flip Squad. Unfortunately, Mister Cee died on April 10, 2024 at the age of 57.

Early Life

Mister Cee was born as Calvin LeBrun on August 17, 1966 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. He learned how to DJ at a young age thanks to DJ Knight and the Knights of Hollywood. In high school, LeBrun met future rapper Big Daddy Kane, with whom he would later collaborate. After graduating, he worked for a number of different messenger companies, including Airborne Express.

The Juice Crew

In the 1980s, Mister Cee joined the hip hop collective the Juice Crew, which had been formed by DJs Mr. Magic and Marley Marl. The group also included such members as Big Daddy Kane, Roxanne Shante, Kool G Rap, Biz Markie, Masta Ace, and MC Shan. The Juice Crew was known for producing "answer records" and engaging in various beefs with rival hip hop artists. Its breakout hit, 1984's "Roxanne's Revenge," was an attack on UTFO's song "Roxanne, Roxanne." In 1986, the label Cold Chillin' Records became home to the majority of the Juice Crew artists. A couple of years after that, Mister Cee appeared on the debut solo album by Big Daddy Kane, "Long Live the Kane."

Radio Career

Mister Cee became popular in the early 1990s as a radio DJ, particularly for his work showcasing the music of burgeoning rappers. In New York City, he presided over the show "Throwback at Noon" on the radio station Hot97 and over "Friday Night Live" on the station WBLS. Mister Cee remained at Hot97 until 2014, when he resigned from the station. He subsequently began his own show on WXBK. Notably, Mister Cee was among the first DJs to play the song "Trap Queen," the debut single of rapper Fetty Wap.

The Notorious B.I.G.

During his rise to popularity as a radio DJ in the early 1990s, Mister Cee discovered the demo tape "Microphone Murder" by the rapper Biggie Smalls. Impressed, he promoted the tape, and got it heard by the editor of The Source magazine in 1992. Mister Cee went on to help Biggie, soon known as the Notorious B.I.G., secure a record deal with Sean 'Diddy' Combs's label Bad Boy Records. From there, the Notorious B.I.G. grew into one of the most influential and renowned rappers of all time. Mister Cee served as an associate executive producer on the rapper's debut studio album, 1994's "Ready to Die," and produced his 1995 mixtape "Best of Biggie Smalls."

The Flip Squad

In 1998, Mister Cee became a member of the Flip Squad, which had started as a duo consisting of producers Big Kap and Bootleg before expanding its roster to include hip hop DJs. Others in the group included Funkmaster Flex, Biz Markie, Frankie Cutlass, Mark Ronson, and DJ Enuff. The Flip Squad released an album entitled "The Flip Squad All-Star DJs" through MCA Records in late 1998.

Other Endeavors

Beyond music, Mister Cee helped develop a new flavor for the Tropical Fantasy soft-drink brand called Island Punch Finisher.

Sexuality

In 2013, Mister Cee's sexuality became a topic of discussion after he had been arrested multiple times for soliciting trans female prostitutes. This generated controversy within the historically homophobic hip hop community, and it contributed to his decision to resign from the radio station Hot97 in 2014. However, Mister Cee received support from several prominent hip hop names, including Questlove.

Death

On April 10, 2024, Mister Cee passed away at the age of 57. The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed.