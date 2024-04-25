What is Miniminter's Net Worth?

Miniminter is a British YouTuber who has a net worth of $15 million. Miniminter is the online handle of Simon Minter, who is known for his work with the group the Sidemen. The group has multiple YouTube channels featuring various challenges, sketches, and video game commentaries. Beyond the Internet, Minter and the Sidemen have been involved in several business ventures, including a vodka brand, a fried chicken restaurant, a clothing line, and an annual charity football match.

Early Life and Education

Simon Minter was born on September 7, 1992 in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, England. He has two older brothers named Nick and Johnny. As a youth, Minter attended Berkhamsted School, where he met his friend and future YouTube collaborator Olajide Olatunji. After taking a gap year, during which he taught football to locals in Ghana and traveled the United States, Minter began studying criminology at the University of Hull. However, he dropped out after three months to pursue his career.

Miniminter and Other Channels

Minter launched his main YouTube channel, Miniminter, in 2012. In his first few years on the platform, he mostly posted FIFA and other football-related videos, but also uploaded some vlogs, Q&A videos, and PO Box package openings. Minter launched his second channel, MM7Games, in 2013; there, he mainly posted "Grand Theft Auto V" and "Cards Against Humanity" videos. Later in the decade, the main Miniminter channel branched out into lifestyle videos, challenges, reaction videos, quizzes, and more. It has racked up over 10 million subscribers. Minter's other YouTube channels include MiniminterClips and MiniminterExtra.

The Sidemen

In 2013, Minter formed the YouTube group the Sidemen with fellow British YouTubers Olajide Olatunji (KSI), Joshua Bradley (Zerkaa), Vikram Barn (Vikkstar123), Tobi Brown (TBJZL), and Ethan Payne (Behzinga). Harry Lewis (W2S) joined the group in 2014. The Sidemen have five different YouTube channels on which they upload various challenges, sketches, and video game commentaries. They also starred in the YouTube Premium reality stunt series "The Sidemen Show" in 2018. The group's combined total subscribers stands at over 145 million.

Beyond YouTube, Minter and the rest of the Sidemen have been involved in a number of business ventures. In 2014, the group began selling and distributing Sidemen Clothing merchandise, and in the summer of 2023 opened their first brick-and-mortar store in Kent's Bluewater Shopping Centre. The Sidemen also released the book "Sidemen: The Book," which became a bestseller in the UK in 2016. Later, in 2021, the group launched the subscription service Side+, the fried chicken restaurant chain Sides, and the vodka brand XIX Vodka. A few years after that, the Sidemen introduced the Tesco-exclusive cereal brand Best Breakfast, and were the subjects of the Netflix documentary film "The Sidemen Story."

The Sidemen have also been substantially involved in charity. In 2016, they began holding the annual Sidemen Charity Match, an association football friendly match that raises money for various causes. The matches consist of the members of the Sidemen facing off against other YouTubers, who compete as the YouTube Allstars. In the first match, which was held at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, the Sidemen won 7-2 and raised over £110,000 for the Saints Foundation. Also for charity, the Sidemen released the single "Christmas Drillings," featuring rapper Jme, which raised money for the charity network FareShare in 2022.

Personal Life

In early 2014, Minter moved into a house with three other members of the Sidemen: Vikram Barn, Olajide Olatunji, and Joshua Bradley. This allowed the group to collaborate more regularly. Later, in 2016, Minter moved into a second house with his Sidemen pals, where he lived until early 2019. He subsequently moved into the Centre Point tower in London with Olatunji, residing there for about two years. In 2022, Minter moved in with his fiancé Talia Mar, whom he married the next year.