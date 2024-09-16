What is Michael Schur's net worth and salary?

Michael Schur is a highly successful American television producer and writer who has a net worth of $100 million. Michael Schur is best known for writing and producing the American comedy television series "The Office" and for co-creating the American Political satire television sitcom "Parks and Recreation." He also co-created "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and created "The Good Place."

Universal Deal

In May 2019, Michael Schur signed a 5-year $125 million deal to keep him at Universal.

Early Years

Michael Herbert Schur was born on October 29, 1975, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Warren and Anne (Herbert) Schur. When he was a child, Schur's family relocated to West Hartford, Connecticut. He graduated from William H. Hall High School, a public school located in West Hartford, Connecticut. A member of the Phi Beta Kappa society, he graduated from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 1997. While a college student, he served as president of the school's Harvard Lampoon publication.

Schur wrote his senior thesis on the 1996 novel "Infinite Jest" by American writer David Foster Wallace. When American Indie band The Decemberists were filming their video for "Calamity Song" from their 2011 Album "The King is Dead," they invited Schur to direct the video, which was based on a war game introduced in "Infinite Jest."

Writing & Producing For Television

In 1997, while just 22 years of age, Michael Schur began writing for the American late-night sketch comedy variety show "Saturday Night Live." In 2001, he began producing the show's longest-running recurring sketch – a satirical news program parodying current events called "The Weekend Update." The following year, he won a Primetime Emmy Award for his work on the writing team at "Saturday Night Live."

Achur left "Saturday Night Live" in 2004 and began writing and producing the American comedy television series "The Office," which he continued doing until 2013. He played the character of Mose Schrute in several episodes of "The Office." In 2006, the show was honored with an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Between 2005 and 2014, Schur also wrote and produced two episodes of the HBO comedy television series "The Comeback" starring American actress Lisa Kudrow.

In 2006, Schur wrote the VH1 television film "Totally Awesome," which parodied popular 1980s films. From 2009 to 2015, he wrote for, directed, and served as executive producer of the political satire television sitcom "Parks and Recreation."

In 2013, Michael co-created the series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." This show ran 153 episodes over eight seasons through 2021.

Alongside American actress and filmmaker Rashida Jones, Schur co-wrote an episode of the British science fiction anthology television series "Black Mirror" in 2016. The episode, titled "Nosedive," was the first episode in the third series of the show. From 2015 to 2021, he produced the comedy-drama television series "Master of None."

The American fantasy comedy television series "The Good Place" was created by Schur in 2016. He served as the show's writer, director, and executive producer until its conclusion in 2020. Later that year, he directed an episode of the American television sitcom "Single Parents." In 2019, he produced the sitcoms "Abby's" and "Sunnyside."

From 2021 to 2022, Schur co-created, wrote, and served as executive producer on the American sitcom television series "Rutherford Falls." He also began producing the comedy-drama "Hacks" in 2021, as well as the adult animated comedy series "Q-Force." In 2023, he produced the sitcom "Primo."

Acting

Besides appearing as Mose Schrute in 13 episodes of "The Office," between 2006 and 2013, Michael Schur appeared in three episodes of Saturday Night Live between 1998 and 2001, played the character of Paul in a 2007 episode of "The O.C." and an unnamed male teacher on "Miss Guided" in 2008. In 2015, he did a non-speaking cameo on "Parks and Recreation."

Books

In 2022, Michael Schur released his book How To Be Perfect: The Correct Answer To Every Moral Question" – a humorous introduction to philosophical arguments concerning ethics and why human beings do the things they do. The debuted at number 2 on the New York Times Best Seller List.

Awards & Nominations

For his on "Saturday Night Live." Michael Schur was nominated for a 2001 and 2003 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. In 2022, he won the award. For his work on "The Office," Schur won a 2006 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and was nominated for a 2006 and 2007 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and a 2007 and 2008 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

For his work on "Parks and Recreation," Schur was nominated for a 2011 and 2015 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, a 2012 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Short Form Comedy, a 2013 Writers Guild of America Award for Best Comedy Series and Best Episodic Comedy, a 2014 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Form Comedy.

Schur was nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2016 for "Master of None," and in 2019 and 2020 for "The Good Place" which was also nominated in 2020 for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Short Form Comedy.

In 2021, Schur was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for his work on "Hacks." The following year, "Hacks" won the Writers Guild of America Awards for Best Comedy Series and Best New Series.

Personal Life

In 2005, Michael Schur married Jennifer Joy Philbin, an American producer and screenwriter and the daughter of the late television personality Regis Philbin. The couple has two children.