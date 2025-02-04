Last Updated: February 5, 2025
Category:
Richest BusinessProducers
Net Worth:
$50 Million
Birthdate:
Aug 30, 1974 (50 years old)
Birthplace:
Düsseldorf
Gender:
Male
Profession:
Film Producer, Businessperson, Television producer
Nationality:
Germany
  1. What Is Michael Ohoven's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life & Family Background
  3. Infinity Media
  4. Personal Life
  5. Real Estate

What is Michael Ohoven's net worth?

Michael Ohoven is a German-American film producer who has a net worth of $50 million. Michael Ohoven is the founder and CEO of the film production company Infinity Media.

Michael gained wider fame thanks to his marriage to Puerto Rican Beauty Queen Joyce Giraud. Joyce Giraud is a Puerto Rican actress, model, and television personality. She won Miss Puerto Rico twice (1994 and 1998) and was second runner-up in Miss Universe 1998. She appeared in various TV shows, including "House of Payne," "Joey," and "CSI: Miami" in small roles. Her most notable television appearance was as a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" during its fourth season (2013-2014), though she only appeared for one season. She also produced and hosted the Puerto Rican reality show "Queen of the Universe." Prior to her TV career, she had a successful modeling career and has worked as a talent director and producer.

Michael is one of the youngest-ever Oscar-nominated producers, and in 2006, The Hollywood Reporter named him one of Hollywood's "Most Prolific Producers."

Early Life & Family Background

Michael Ohoven was born on August 30, 1974. His father is a wealthy German investment banker named Mario Ohoven, and his mother is UNESCO Ambassador Ute-Henriette Ohoven. Ohoven's father comes from a prestigious German banking family that dates back to the 1800s. His father served as a Managing Director of the German investment house Treuhand GmbH until 2005, when he retired to focus on philanthropy.

Michael also has one sister named Chiara Ohoven, who is a model, actress, and philanthropist. Following in his father's footsteps, Michael Ohoven learned financing and institutional investment at Commerzbank, his family's investment bank. While studying economics and business administration at the University of Cologne, Ohoven joined the International Corporate Affairs division of RTL Television, which is one of Europe's largest private broadcasters. After two and a half years, Ohoven left the company to form Infinity Media in 2000.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Infinity Media

Through Infinity Media, Michael Ohoven has produced or has been an executive producer on dozens of films, including The Woods, Just Friends, Capote, and Saved!. Infinity Media has been nominated for five Academy Awards with one win for Capote. Capote was nominated for five Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor. Philip Seymour Hoffman won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Personal Life

Michael and Joyce Giraud married in 2009. They have two children, sons Leonardo and Michael.

Real Estate

In March 2011, Michael and Joyce paid $1.925 million for a mansion in Studio City, California. In March 2021, they paid $8 million for a mansion in Boca Raton, Florida. Upon moving to Florida, they listed their former LA home for sale for $6.5 million. As of this writing, they have not sold the home and have instead offered it as a rental for $20,000 per month.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
