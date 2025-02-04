Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is Michael Ohoven's net worth?

Michael Ohoven is a German-American film producer who has a net worth of $50 million. Michael Ohoven is the founder and CEO of the film production company Infinity Media.

Michael gained wider fame thanks to his marriage to Puerto Rican Beauty Queen Joyce Giraud. Joyce Giraud is a Puerto Rican actress, model, and television personality. She won Miss Puerto Rico twice (1994 and 1998) and was second runner-up in Miss Universe 1998. She appeared in various TV shows, including "House of Payne," "Joey," and "CSI: Miami" in small roles. Her most notable television appearance was as a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" during its fourth season (2013-2014), though she only appeared for one season. She also produced and hosted the Puerto Rican reality show "Queen of the Universe." Prior to her TV career, she had a successful modeling career and has worked as a talent director and producer.

Michael is one of the youngest-ever Oscar-nominated producers, and in 2006, The Hollywood Reporter named him one of Hollywood's "Most Prolific Producers."

Early Life & Family Background

Michael Ohoven was born on August 30, 1974. His father is a wealthy German investment banker named Mario Ohoven, and his mother is UNESCO Ambassador Ute-Henriette Ohoven. Ohoven's father comes from a prestigious German banking family that dates back to the 1800s. His father served as a Managing Director of the German investment house Treuhand GmbH until 2005, when he retired to focus on philanthropy.

Michael also has one sister named Chiara Ohoven, who is a model, actress, and philanthropist. Following in his father's footsteps, Michael Ohoven learned financing and institutional investment at Commerzbank, his family's investment bank. While studying economics and business administration at the University of Cologne, Ohoven joined the International Corporate Affairs division of RTL Television, which is one of Europe's largest private broadcasters. After two and a half years, Ohoven left the company to form Infinity Media in 2000.

Infinity Media

Through Infinity Media, Michael Ohoven has produced or has been an executive producer on dozens of films, including The Woods, Just Friends, Capote, and Saved!. Infinity Media has been nominated for five Academy Awards with one win for Capote. Capote was nominated for five Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor. Philip Seymour Hoffman won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Personal Life

Michael and Joyce Giraud married in 2009. They have two children, sons Leonardo and Michael.

Real Estate

In March 2011, Michael and Joyce paid $1.925 million for a mansion in Studio City, California. In March 2021, they paid $8 million for a mansion in Boca Raton, Florida. Upon moving to Florida, they listed their former LA home for sale for $6.5 million. As of this writing, they have not sold the home and have instead offered it as a rental for $20,000 per month.