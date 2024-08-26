What Is Memphitz Wright's Net Worth?

Memphitz Wright is an American producer who has a net worth of $1 million. Memphitz Wright began working in the recording industry with an internship at Arista Records. From there, he moved on to hosting "The Deal" on BET and then began working for Jive Records. He later became their Senior Vice President of A&R, and he is most widely recognized for signing rapper T-Pain. Wright started his own label, Hitz Committee Records, as well. Memphitz is also known for being the ex-husband of "Toya: A Family Affair" star Antonia "Toya" Johnson and the ex-boyfriend of "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta" cast member K. Michelle.

Early Life

Memphitz Wright was born Mickey Wright Jr. on December 10, 1984, in Memphis, Tennessee. Wright's father was murdered at the age of 46. In 2007, a KKK member named Dale V. Mardis confessed to dismembering Mickey Sr.'s body before "burning a portion of his remains and scattering the rest in various junkyard vehicles that were later crushed." In 2011, Mardis was sentenced to life in prison. After his father's murder, Wright moved to New York and enrolled in the Institute of Audio Research to study audio engineering. Memphitz told MemphisRap.com in 2008, "Even though my father's incident enrages and at the same time deeply saddens me, I also think it's one of the main forces behind my success and drives me to become something bigger than Memphis could ever offer me."

Career

Wright began his career in the video department at Arista Records. He later took a job at Jive Records, eventually working his way up to becoming the record label's Senior Vice President of A&R. Memphitz has been credited with discovering rapper T-Pain, and he has worked with artists such as Beyoncé, T.I., and Lil Wayne. He later launched his own record label, Hitz Committee, which is a subsidiary of Jive Records. Artists who have signed with Hitz Committee include Baby Huey, Asia Cruise, Chip the Ripper, and Trai'D. Wright also established a non-profit organization called Hitz4Kidz, and he told MemphisRap.com, "HiTz4Kidz is my way to try and give some kid hope to be something larger than life before the mean city streets has a chance to tell them anything different. One dollar from each of my caps sold goes to this fund. Its for school supplies, music camps etc. A lot of us grew up without a chance. Thru HiTz4Kidz foundation I can only hope that I can save, if only one. Then I would feel like I'm doing my job as a MAN; To not forget where I came from."

Personal Life

On June 18, 2011, Wright married Antonia "Toya" Johnson, the former wife of rapper Lil Wayne. Toya starred on the BET reality series "Toya: A Family Affair" in 2011. Memphitz and Toya divorced in June 2016 after five years of marriage. The couple had signed a prenup, and it was reported that "Toya agreed to pay $8k to her soon-to-be ex-husband and Mickey will waive all rights to proceeds earned by her from the sale of her book, 'How to Lose a Husband' and proceeds from Before Bed Headz, a company she owns."

Wright has also dated "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta" cast member K. Michelle (Kimberly Michelle Pate). Michelle has spoken of abuse in her past relationship with Memphitz and also accused him of taking money from her, but he has denied the allegations. However, a 2015 article on AllHipHop.com stated, "In depositions, he admitted to a physical confrontation with K. Michelle in a Memphis hotel in 2009 and acknowledged that he spent money from Jive Record's budget for jewelry. He also sent text messages threatening to murder K. Michelle's son." Wright filed a defamation lawsuit against Michelle and VH1 (the network that airs "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta"), but he lost in court.