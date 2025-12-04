Mellstroy Net Worth

What is Mellstroy's Net Worth?

Mellstroy is a Belarusian Internet personality who has a net worth of $20 million. Known for his trash streams, blogs, and viral contests, Mellstroy is particularly popular on the platforms Instagram and TikTok, as well as the video live-streaming service Kick. He has gained special notoriety for his online casino sponsorships and his lavish giveaways of apartments, cars, and large sums of money.

Early Life and Education

Mellstroy, whose real name is Andrey Burym, was born on December 15, 1998 in Gomel, Belarus. He has an older brother named Sergey. When he was 12, Burym began creating servers for the computer game "Minecraft" and dabbled in trading, earning him money. He later began playing the multiplayer online battle arena game "Dota 2." Burym enrolled at a vocational school to study electromechanics, but dropped out to pursue his Internet career.

Internet Career

In 2016, Burym started creating gaming content on YouTube under the name Mellstroy. Initially, he made Let's Play videos of "Minecraft," "Dota 2," and "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive." However, these videos failed to significantly draw viewers, and so Mellstroy began focusing on live streaming instead. To attract an audience, he did things on his streams that were provocative and at times dangerous, and promised female participants publicity if they would perform various actions live on camera. This later evolved into prank content in which Mellstroy would meet girls while pretending to be someone else. He found success with this content and received many advertising offers and promotions.

In 2020, Mellstroy moved to Moscow and expanded his operations in an apartment in the Moscow-City complex. He became increasingly notorious for his trash streams, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when he broadcast multi-hour live streams from his apartment that included various other Internet personalities. By mid-2020, Mellstroy had an audience of around 500,000. However, his popularity was abruptly curtailed by the end of the year after he twice slammed a woman's head into a table on one of his streams. Mellstroy's YouTube channel was immediately suspended and he faced a criminal case, resulting in a sentence of six months of correctional labor. He tried to continue his online activities via temporary channels, but those were taken down as well.

At the end of 2022, Mellstroy broadcast a comeback stream from a rented house and raffled off a Maybach car. Also featured on the stream was Alyona Yefremova, the woman he had assaulted on the stream that got him suspended; the two had apparently reconciled. In early 2023, Mellstroy left Russia for the United Arab Emirates, settling in Dubai. He soon began using the video live-streaming service Kick, having been permanently banned from both Twitch and Trovo on account of promoting online casinos. In mid-2023, Mellstroy generated controversy after sending large donations to popular Russian streamers to complete various challenges. He was able to get several of the biggest streamers in Russia to shave their heads. Mellstroy created more controversy in early 2024 when he invited viewers to make money by creating content about him and posting it to social media. He also inaugurated a contest promising major cash rewards to high-profile bloggers and athletes subscribing to his accounts or offering video greetings. The total prize pool reached 322 million rubles. During the contest, Mellstroy's Instagram account picked up such followers as rapper Drake and YouTuber MrBeast, while video greetings were sent by such figures as MMA fighter Conor McGregor and Lithuanian president Gitanas Nausėda.

In February of 2024, Mellstroy left the UAE for Turkey due to a criminal case against him. He also stopped hosting trash streams at this time. In March, he visited Russia despite being wanted there for allegedly evading military service in the Belarus army. Mellstroy was able to clear his name, however, by donating clothing and sports equipment to orphanages in Belarus. While living in Moscow, he stayed in a presidential suite that cost about one million rubles per night. Mellstroy soon reached a career peak when, on Kick, he hosted a joint stream with rapper Morgenshtern that was watched concurrently by over 720,000 viewers. This was a new record for the most-watched live stream in post-Soviet Russia, and earned Mellstroy around 300 million rubles in online casino advertising revenue. He later gave an interview in which he stated that he lost his purpose in life after the stream due to the feeling of having already achieved it. Mellstroy was living in Cyprus in the summer of 2024. The next year, he launched an online casino in partnership with the betting company 1Win called Mellstroy.game. In October of 2025, he inaugurated a challenge with rewards including a total of 30 apartments and a prize fund of $1.5 million.

Earnings

Mellstroy has frequently boasted about the scale of his income, at times claiming that during his peak streaming years he earned between 200 and 800 million rubles per month, which would have translated to roughly $2.6 million to $11 million USD per month depending on the exchange rate at the time. Other estimates have placed his real earnings far lower but still substantial, suggesting he could generate about 80 million rubles in a two-week period, or around $1 million USD, when combining streaming revenue, donations, sponsorships, and advertising.