Mark Rober net worth: Mark Rober is an American YouTube personality, engineer, and inventor who has a net worth of $5 million. Mark Rober was born in Orange County, California. His YouTube videos include topics such as popular science and do-it-yourself gadgets. Many of his videos have gone viral including one of him in a digital Halloween costume as well as traps for package thieves that release glitter. Before YouTube he worked as an engineer at NASA and worked on the Curiosity rover at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory for seven years. His videos featured April Fools' Day pranks and tricks for beating escape rooms. He launched the online Halloween costume company Digital Dudz. Mark Rober's video of "skinning" a watermelon has more than 100 million views. He hosted the television series The Quick And The Curious on the Science Channel and has given TEDx talks and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.