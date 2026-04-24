Mariah Huq net worth

What is Mariah Huq's net worth?

Mariah Huq is an American television producer, entrepreneur, and reality personality who has a net worth of $4 million.

Mariah Huq is best known as the creator and original driving force behind Bravo's "Married to Medicine." A savvy media professional with a background in journalism, Huq made television history when she conceptualized and successfully pitched the series, becoming the first Black woman to create a franchise for the network. In addition to serving as an executive producer, she starred in the show's early seasons, quickly establishing herself as one of its most dynamic and influential personalities. Known for her sharp communication style, business instincts, and strong on-screen presence, Huq has expanded her career beyond television into multiple entrepreneurial ventures. Her ability to combine storytelling, branding, and business development has made her a standout figure in the reality TV space.

Early Life and Education

Mariah Huq was born Mariah Hughes on October 22, 1978, and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She grew up in a close-knit Southern family alongside her parents and her sister, Lake. Her father, Richard Patrick Jr., passed away in 2015. From an early age, Huq displayed strong communication skills and an interest in media, which helped shape her long-term career ambitions.

She attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where she earned a degree in Mass Communication in 2003. Her education provided the foundation for her early work in television and media production.

Career

Huq began her professional career as a public affairs news anchor and producer for a local NBC affiliate in Tennessee, gaining valuable experience in broadcasting and storytelling. However, her biggest breakthrough came when she conceptualized and developed the reality series Married to Medicine.

Premiering in 2013, the show followed the lives of medical professionals and their spouses in Atlanta and quickly became a hit for Bravo. As the creator and executive producer, Huq played a central role in shaping the show's concept and direction. She also appeared on-screen alongside cast members such as Jacqueline Walters, Simone Whitmore, Quad Webb, Toya Bush-Harris, and Gregory Lunceford. Her presence on the show made her one of its most recognizable and often controversial figures.

Beyond television, Huq has built a diverse portfolio of business ventures. She co-owns the children's lifestyle brand Jewel and Jem with her sister and founded Cinnamon Girl Diet and Nutrition, reflecting her interest in health and wellness. These ventures have allowed her to extend her brand beyond entertainment into consumer products and lifestyle entrepreneurship.

Personal Life

Mariah is married to Aydin Huq, an emergency medicine doctor originally from Bangladesh. Their intercultural marriage has been a defining aspect of her personal story, and she has embraced his heritage, even learning to speak conversational Bengali.

The couple has two children, a daughter named Lauren and a son named Ethan, and they maintain a close-knit family life. They are also actively involved in philanthropy, supporting charitable initiatives in Bangladesh through their family foundation.