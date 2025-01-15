What is March Cherry's Net Worth?

Marc Cherry is an American writer and producer who has a net worth of $40 million. Marc Cherry is best known for serving as executive producer on the American ABC comedy-drama series "Desperate Housewives," which focused on the messy lives of wealthy women behind the doors of their expensive facades and became a television voyeur phenomenon. The series ran for eight years and spawned everything from 16-inch fashion dolls modeled after the show's characters to Desperate Housewives Forbidden Fruit Eau De Parfum Spray.

Early Years

Marc Cherry was born on March 23, 1962, in Long Beach, California, to accountant Truman Cherry and his wife Martha. Cherry attended Troy High School in Fullerton, California, followed by California State University, a public research university also in Fullerton. He graduated in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater. The following year, he appeared as a contestant on the American game show "The $100,000 Pyramid" and won $15,000. He used his winnings to finance a move to Hollywood, where he became employed as a personal assistant to American actress Dixie Carter.

Writing & Production

In 1990, Marc Cherry became one of the writers and producers on the American sitcom "The Golden Girls." He later wrote and produced the show's spin-off "The Golden Palace," which aired from 1992 to 1993. In 1994, along with Jamie Wooten, he created the American television sitcom "The 5 Mrs. Buchanans," which focused on the misadventures of four women related by a monstrous mother-in-law. The show aired on CBS until 1995. Cherry and Wooten then created the sitcom "The Crew" about a group of flight attendants, which aired until 1996.

In 2001, Cherry created the sitcom "Some of My Best Friends," inspired by the 1997 comedy film "Kiss Me, Guido." Seven episodes were taped, but the show was canceled after the fifth episode aired.

A string of short-lived projects put Cherry's career on a downslide. Tens of thousands of dollars in debt, he was forced to sell his house and borrow money from his mother.

Desperate Housewives

In 2002, Marc Cherry's mother inspired him to create "Desperate Housewives" – a comedy-drama series that aired from 2004 until 2012, spawning music, board games, books, dolls, and even a fragrance.

The series starred dozens of well-known celebrities, including Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Eva Longoria, Nicolette Sheridan, and Vanessa Williams. Set on the fictional Wisteria Lane, the series followed the lives of a group of upper-class women as they navigated through secrets, lies, betrayals, and domestic issues behind the doors of perfect houses in a picturesque town. The show and its cast won numerous Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

From Desperate to Devious

Upon wrapping up "Desperate Housewives," Marc Cherry and Eva Longoria began producing the new comedy-drama mystery series "Devious Maids," which spotlighted the lives of five Latina maids and the wealthy families they were employed by. The show aired for four seasons before wrapping up in 2016. Two years later, Cherry created the American dark comedy anthology series "Why Women Kill," which premiered on August 15, 2018.

In 2022, Cherry co-created the FOX drama sci-fi series "Jenny is a Weapon," which concerns the life of a sheltered Maryland housewife who discovers, as her marriage is falling apart, that she has secret powers. Recruited by a government agency due to her unique abilities, she suddenly has the responsibility of saving the world in addition to juggling the pieces of her broken family.

Accolades

As a gay former Republican, Marc Cherry was awarded the 2006 American Visibility Award by the Log Cabin Republicans – an organization that advocates for the rights of LGBT individuals.

Accusations

In her memoir "End Credits: How I Broke Up With Hollywood," former writer on "Desperate Housewives," Patty Lin claimed that she experienced overt racism while working with Marc Cherry. Of Taiwanese descent, Lin claimed she was the only person of color on the staff and was 'lumped" with certain other female celebrities merely due to the fact that she shared an ethnicity with them.

After the character played by American actress Nicolette Sheridan was killed off on "Desperate Housewives," Sheridan filed a lawsuit against ABC, Touchstone, and Cherry. She claimed that Cherry had struck her on the head and that after she made an assault and battery complaint, he fired her. After hearing the testimony of several witnesses, the case was thrown out of court.

Personal Life

On his 31st birthday, Marc Cherry announced to his mother that he was gay – a declaration that left her unfazed.