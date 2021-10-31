splits: 8

What Is Mendeecees Harris' Net Worth?

Mendeecees Harris is an American real estate developer, music producer, and reality personality who has a net worth of $250 thousand. Harris has worked successfully in both real estate and the music industry. He is a hip-hop producer and manager who has worked with many beat-creating artists, and he owns the Beat Factory music studio in the Bronx.

Mendeecees has appeared on the VH1 reality shows "Love and Hip Hop: New York" (2013–2020) and "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" (2021) as well as "Love & Hip Hop: Check Yourself" (2013–2015), "Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked" (2021), and "VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition" (2021).

Early Life

Mendeecees Harris was born on October 26, 1978, in Harlem, New York. His parents, Judy and Roberto, are from Panama, and Harris was raised by his mother. Mendeecees grew up in the St. Nicholas housing projects, which helped him gain an early appreciation for hard work and the entrepreneurial spirit. Harris has three siblings, sister Neff and brothers Tyrus and Kareem.

Career

Mendeecees manages numerous New York-based rappers, including Webstar and Vado. He began appearing on "Love & Hip Hop: New York" in 2013 during the show's third season, and he has been featured in more than 50 episodes. Harris couldn't physically appear on the show for a few seasons because he was serving a prison sentence for drug trafficking, but he could be heard via phone calls with his wife, Yandy Smith. In 2021, Mendeecees and Yandy left "Love and Hip Hop: New York" for "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," and they appeared on VH1's "Couples Retreat."

In October 2021, Harris announced that he would be holding a financial wealth seminar entitled "From a Prison Cell to Living Well" at the Oulala Café and Lounge in Lynbrook, New York.

Personal Life

Mendeecees began a relationship with actress/singer Yandy Smith in 2008, and they married on May 25, 2015. The nuptials were filmed for the special "Love & Hip Hop Live: The Wedding," which was watched by more than two million viewers. The couple welcomed son Omare on July 16, 2012, and daughter Skylar on January 26, 2015. Harris also has two sons from previous relationships: Mendeecees Jr. (born October 9, 2005), whose mother is Samantha Wallace, and Aasim (born September 7, 2011), whose mother is Erika DeShazo. In 2010, Mendeecees was charged with sexual assault, promoting prostitution, and child endangerment after he was accused of "forcing a 15-year-old girl to watch porn with him, expose herself to him, and perform oral sex on him" in 2009. Harris was acquitted in 2013 in a New Jersey court.

In 2015, Mendeecees pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges and was sentenced to eight years in a minimum-security prison. He agreed to hand over his income from "Love and Hip Hop: New York," amounting to more than $100,000, as well as his 2011 Audi R8. His sentence was shortened because he took substance abuse, public speaking, parenting, and nutrition courses in prison, and he was released in January 2020.

In late 2016, it was revealed that Harris and Smith weren't legally married, and Yandy later said that she never filed the legal paperwork because she didn't want to be responsible for Mendeecees' debts, including the restitution he had to pay the government after his conviction. This was news to Harris, who believed that Yandy had filed the paperwork after his case was closed. While Mendeecees was in prison, Yandy adopted a teenage girl named Infinity Gilyard. In May 2021, Mendeecees and Yandy renewed their wedding vows in Dubai.