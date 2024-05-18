What is Luisito Comunica's Net Worth?

Luisito Comunica is the online handle of Mexican YouTuber, blogger, and entrepreneur Luis Arturo Villar Sudek, who is known for his travel videos. Luisito Comunica has a net worth of $20 million. He has also published a book and created a podcast, and voiced Sonic in the Latin-American Spanish dubs of the films "Sonic the Hedgehog" (2020) and "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" (2022). In other ventures, Luis created a clothing line called Rey Palomo and a fast food franchise called Fasfu.

Early Life and Education

Luisito Comunica, whose real name is Luis Arturo Villar Sudek, was born on March 20, 1991 in Puebla de Zaragoza, Mexico. He was educated at the Instituto Oriente de Puebla, and for his higher education attended the Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla. However, he did not graduate from the latter, and instead worked as an English teacher at a school for students who had been expelled from other institutions.

YouTube Career

Luis created his first YouTube channel, Piano Para Gente Cool, in 2007. Later renamed LouieArtie, the channel was dedicated to various tutorials and piano covers of songs. Less than successful, the channel was soon abandoned. In 2011, Luis created the channel OciodeLuisito, on which he posted videos of his daily life. The most popular video on the channel was the final one Luis uploaded, "Uncomfortable Dog (at the wheel)." Luis went on to join the YouTube team NoMeRevientes in 2012. Also that year, he launched his main YouTube channel, LuisitoComunica, which is devoted entirely to travel videos. The channel became incredibly successful, racking up over nine billion total views and more than 40 million subscribers by 2024.

As his YouTube channel grew in popularity, Luis moved from Puebla to Mexico City to have access to better travel opportunities. In 2017, Google invited him to travel through and map the Papalote Museo del Niño. The year after that, Luis created the channel Luisito Around the World for English-speaking audiences. Among his other YouTube activities, he appeared in the 2020 YouTube Originals documentary "Aislado: un documental en cuarentena," which chronicled the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Luis participated in the documentary alongside fellow Mexican online personality Juanpa Zurita. Also in 2020, he launched the podcast "En Cortinas con Luisito."

Other Ventures

In other ventures, Luis launched a clothing line in 2018 called Rey Palomo. The following year, he appeared alongside some fellow YouTubers in the Ecuadorian-Colombian comedy film "Dedicada a mi ex." In 2020, Luis voiced the titular character in the Latin-American Spanish dub of the film "Sonic the Hedgehog," based on the video game series. He returned to voice the character for the dub of the 2022 sequel "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."

In late 2020, Luis purchased shares of the Mexico City-based Japanese restaurant Deigo & Kaito. The year after that, he launched his own tequila, Gran Malo, and opened a fast food franchise called Fasfu. The franchise has locations in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru. In 2023, Luis was among six YouTubers from around the world to be invited to cover the annual conference of the World Economic Forum.

Personal Life

In 2020, Luis began dating fellow online personality Arianny Tenorio, who is known for her lifestyle and fashion photos on Instagram.