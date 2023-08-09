Ludwig Net Worth

What Is Ludwig's Net Worth?

Ludwig Ahgren is an American live streamer, YouTube personality, comedian, podcaster, and esports competitor and commentator who has a net worth of $14 million. Ludwig is best known for his Twitch and YouTube livestreams. His Twitch channel has 3.1 million followers, and he has 5.27 million YouTube subscribers. Ludwig's YouTube channel earned Creator Awards for hitting 100,000 subscribers in 2019 and one million subscribers in 2020. He has served as an esports commentator at "Super Smash Bros. Melee" tournaments, and he co-owns Moist Esports, which was founded by fellow streamer MoistCr1TiKaL (Charles White Jr.) in 2021. While holding a 2021 "subathon" event, Ludwig became the most-subscribed streamer in the history of Twitch. Later that year, he entered into an exclusive deal with YouTube. Ludwig has appeared in the music videos "Sub Urban & Bella Poarch: Inferno" (2021) and "Bella Poarch: Dolls" (2022), and in 2021, he began hosting the Twitch game show "Hivemind," which he co-created with MoistCr1TiKaL. He also co-hosts the podcast "The Yard," and he released the 2020 holiday album "A Very Mogul Christmas."

Early Life

Ludwig was born Ludwig Anders Ahgren on July 6, 1995, in Hollis, New Hampshire. His ancestry is Swedish and French. While attending Arizona State University, Ludwig joined the Tempe Underground improv and stand-up comedy group. He graduated cum laude, earning degrees in journalism and English literature in 2017.

Career

Ludwig launched his YouTube channel in 2015, and it eventually amassed over 5.27 million subscribers. His YouTube videos have garnered more than 1.6 billion views. He created his Twitch channel in 2018, and he began streaming full-time in February 2019. In 2018 and 2019, he mostly streamed the video games "Mario Party 2," "Super Smash Bros. Melee," and "Dark Souls." While playing the "Mario Party 4" mini-game "Domination" in November 2019, he set the world record for the mini-game with a score of 201, leading the entertainment website "Polygon" to call him the "world's fastest button-masher." In early 2020, Ludwig competed in an international "Pokémon Sword and Shield" tournament and finished in first place. In June 2020, he participated in the PogChamps of Chess.com amateur tournament and came in second place in the consolation bracket. He graced the cover of the August 2020 issue of "Chess Life." In December 2020, Ludwig put on the charity tournament the Ludwig Ahgren Championship Series 3, raising more than $260,000 for Gamers for Love, which is "dedicated to easing suffering, saving lives, and creating sustainable futures for children."

Ludwig's Twitch and YouTube channels both reached one million followers in December 2020. "Dot Esports" writer Cale Michael attributed Ludwig's surge in popularity to "his Twitch stream expanding, continued collaboration with other big creators, and his willingness to try new forms of content out both live and for his YouTube channel." In early 2021, he began hosting the Twitch game show "Hivemind." In July 2021, earning info for several Twitch streamers was released in a data breach, and it revealed that Ludwig had earned more than $3 million through Twitch from August 2019 to October 2021. Beginning on March 14, 2021, he held a 30-day "subathon" ("subscription marathon") livestream and received over 280,000 subscriptions. In November 2021, Ludwig left Twitch after signing an exclusive contract with YouTube Gaming. In July 2022, he hosted an in-person version of "Mogul Money Live," his Twitch game show, at the YouTube Theater, in Inglewood, California. The event served as the finale of the game show, and more than 5,000 people attended. In September 2022, he co-hosted the Mogul Chessboxing Championship, which included professional chess players as well as streamers, and he co-founded the creative agency Offbrand and the YouTube channel "Lud and Schlatts Musical Emporium." The following month, he released a line of bidets called Swipe, and in January 2023, he became a co-owner of Moist Esports. In 2022, he also organized a "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" and "Super Smash Bros. Melee" tournament in Las Vegas, which cost $200,000 to produce.

Personal Life

In 2020, Ludwig began a relationship with fellow streamer QTCinderella. She has more than 935,000 Twitch followers and 450,000 YouTube subscribers, and she founded the Streamer Awards. The couple performed the song "Baby it's Cold Outside" on the album "A Very Mogul Christmas."

Awards and Nominations

Ludwig has earned four Streamer Award nominations, winning Streamer of the Year in 2022 and Best Streamed Event for the Mogul Chessboxing Championship in 2023. His other nominations were for Best Variety Streamer (2022) and League of Their Own (2023). Ludwig was named Content Creator of the Year at the 2022 Game Awards, and he has earned Esports Award nominations for Streamer of the Year (2021) and Esports Personality of the Year (2023). He has received six Streamy Award nominations, taking home the prize for Variety Streamer in 2022. He was nominated in that category in 2023 as well, and he has also been nominated for Streamer of the Year (2022 and 2023), Collaboration for "My Gameshow Broke YouTube" (2022), and Podcast for "The Yard" (2023).

Real Estate

In June 2022, Ludwig paid $3.4 million for a 3,521 square foot home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. Built in 1939, the renovated home includes four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, and a saltwater pool, a spa, and a guesthouse sit on the property. In May 2023, he purchased Colin Farrell's 3,938 square foot Los Feliz home for $5.3 million. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built in 1926, and the .27-acre property features an infinity-edge swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen.