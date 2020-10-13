Luc Plamondon net worth: Luc Plamondon is a French-Canadian lyricist and music executive who has a net worth of $100 million. He is best known for working on musicals including Starmania and Notre-Dame de Paris.

Luc Plamondon was born in Saint-Raymond, Quebec, Canada in March 1942. His brother is Louis Plamondon who is a long serving member of the House of Commons of Canada. Luc Plamondon is known for his stance of being opposed to internet music piracy. He has received honors in Canada is a francophone nationalist and Quebec sovereigntist. Celine Dion recorded a tribute album of his songs and he has been inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame. In 1997 he won a Genie Award for Best Original Song for L'homme ideal.