Lorenzo di Bonaventura net worth: Lorenzo di Bonaventura is an American film producer who has a net worth of $150 million. He is best known for producing the Transformers movie series. He is one of the highest-grossing film producers of all time. As of this writing, Lorenzo's films have generated more than $7.8 billion at the worldwide box office.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura was born in New York City, New York. He is the founder and owner of Di Bonaventura Pictures. His Transformers film series has made more than $7 billion at the box office. His first credits came in 2005 for the movies Constantine, Four Brothers, and Doom. Lorenzo di Bonaventura has executive produced the TV series Zero Hour in 2013, The Real O'Neals from 2016 to 2017, and Shooters from 2016 to 2018. He has produced or executive produced several films including Shooter, Transformers, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Transformers: The Last Knight, Bumblebee, and more. Di Bonaventura Pictures is based at Paramount Pictures.