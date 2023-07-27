Lirik Net Worth

What Is Lirik's Net Worth?

Lirik is an American streamer and gamer who has a net worth of $8 million. Lirik has 2.9 million followers on Twitch and 275,000 subscribers on YouTube. He is sponsored by the social platform Discord, and as of 2017, he was one of just 200 influencers being paid to promote the company. Lirik received a YouTube Creator Award after his channel amassed 100,000 subscribers.

Early Life

Lirik was born Saqib Ali Zahid on October 29, 1990, in Germany. He was raised in Boston, Massachusetts, and his younger brother is a streamer known as dasMEHDI. Lirik earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 2015.

Career

Lirik launched the Twitch channel "LIRIK" in 2011, initially playing "World of Warcraft" and later switching to "DayZ." Each stream on Lirik's Twitch channel eventually began attracting an average of 20,000 to 40,000 viewers, and as of this writing, his channel has nearly three million followers. His YouTube channel, "Lirik," has amassed 275,000 subscribers since he created it in 2012, and his videos have been viewed more than 38 million times. In 2016, Lirik did a Discord AMA (Ask Me Anything), and when asked how he became a streamer, he replied, "I was a viewer for ~2 years, first on Justin.tv then Twitch.tv following Towelliee because he played 'WoW' and so did I. After a bit I wanted to dive into streaming. I really liked it and it was very very addicting. I got lucky with the games I played. They really resonated with me and my personality. I think people caught on to that. I just kept going with the flow."

In 2017, Lirik started streaming the battle royale game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" ("PUBG"), but he later complained about the game being "riddled with bugs." He was invited to the 2017 "PUBG" Winter Charity Invitational, where $200,000 would be donated to charities chosen by the top three teams. In 2017, Lirik was ranked #5 on the "Gazette Review's" list of the "Top 10 Richest Gaming Streamers." The publication stated that he was worth $1.3 million and earned "over $200,000 annually from subscribers alone." In early 2018, Lirik announced that he would be taking a break from streaming, tweeting, "Sorry, just need time off the internet. Gets tiring, mentally, living in meme land every day. Trying to figure out my next steps in life, change my habits, discover my goals, and ultimately find what the point is." He added, "I know I'll probably end up being back soon. No longer than a week. I think. I'm still completely addicted to streaming and love it. I just have a burn out phase." In December 2019, Lirik signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with Twitch.

Personal Life

Lirik is the father of a daughter who was born in August 2022. In 2017, he adopted two cats, Nayna and Noma, and they have frequently been featured on his Instagram profile.