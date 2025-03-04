Lil Ronnie Net Worth

What is Lil Ronnie's net worth?

Lil Ronnie is an American producer who has a net worth of $2 million. Not to be confused with the rapper G$ Lil Ronnie, who was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Ft. Worth, Texas, on March 3, 2025.

With a career spanning over two decades, Lil Ronnie, born Ronald Felder, has established himself as one of the industry's most reliable hitmakers, working alongside some of music's biggest names.

Rising to prominence in the early 2000s, Lil Ronnie first gained attention for his distinctive production style that blends soulful samples with contemporary beats. His breakthrough came when he produced tracks for Ciara's debut album "Goodies" (2004), including work on the hit single "Oh" featuring Ludacris.

Throughout his career, Lil Ronnie has crafted beats for an impressive roster of artists, including T.I., Usher, Mary J. Blige, Britney Spears, and Rihanna. His production on T.I.'s "Live Your Life" featuring Rihanna became one of 2008's biggest hits, showcasing his ability to create crossover records that dominate both urban and pop charts.

What sets Lil Ronnie apart is his versatility and adaptability. While maintaining his signature sound elements, he has successfully evolved with changing music trends, incorporating elements of trap, electronic, and alternative R&B into his productions as the hip-hop landscape has shifted.

Beyond his work with established stars, Lil Ronnie has also been instrumental in developing emerging talent, often discovering and nurturing new artists through his production company. His ear for identifying unique voices has helped launch several careers in the industry.

Despite his significant contributions to numerous chart-topping records, Lil Ronnie maintains a relatively low profile compared to some of his producer contemporaries. He's known within the industry as a dedicated craftsman who prioritizes the quality of the music over personal fame.