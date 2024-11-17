What is Lex Luger's Net Worth?

Lex Luger is an American record producer who has a net worth of $8 million. Les Luger is best known for creating rap beats for amateur and professional trappers through the use of digital audio kick drums, snare drums, synthesizers, keyboards, and a combination of digital brass, stringed and woodwind instruments. He has produced music for numerous American rappers, including Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Wiz Khalifa. In 2011, he was voted Producer of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Early Years

Lexus Arnel Lewis – who goes by the stage name Lex Luger – was born on March 6, 1991, in Suffolk, Virginia. As part of the church band, when he was a child, he played drums and percussion. While a student at Fork High School in Suffolk, Virginia, he put together Virginia Boys Productionz and began using several different digital audio works stations to produce original music while using the name Lex Luger as a tribute to the professional WWE wrestler of the same name.

Lex dropped out of school after the tenth grade to concentrate on music, posting original videos on Myspace and emailing them to established rappers. In 2009, one of the rappers responded – Waka Flocka Flame – an American rapper from Georgia who was also trying to crash onto the main music scene. Waka requested that Lex send him some beats he might be able to use. Lex sent him 40, and three of them were included on Waka's mix tape "Salute Me or Shoot Me," which was released later that year. Waka then invited Lex out to Atlanta so the two of them could collaborate on his debut album. Working out of a basement there in Atlanta, Lex produced beats for the album "Flockaveli." The album's single "O Let's Do It" made the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Becoming Sought After

One of the tracks Lex Luger worked on for Waka Flocka Flame's debut album – "Hard in da Paint" – caught the attention of American rapper and record producer Kanye West. Kanye called Lex and asked if he might come out to New York City so they could work on something together. Lex took him up on the offer and created eight beats for Kanye's future album "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy." One of the singles – "H.A.M" – reached number 14 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart and went on to become certified gold.

In 2010, Lex produced the single "B.M.F. (Blowin' Money Fast)" for the fourth studio album "Teflon Don" by American rapper Rick Ross. The song reached number 4 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart and went on to become certified platinum. That same year, Lex co-founded 808 Mafia – an American record production and songwriting team – with Bryan "TM88" Simmons and Joshua "Southside" Luellen. Lex left the team the next year – the same year he won the BET Hip Hop Award for Producer of the Year.

Between 2010 and 2011, Lex produced over 200 songs for amateur and professional rappers' albums and mix tapes, including the song "How We Do It" from "The Thug Show" album by American rapper Slim Thug.

In 2014, Lex and Canadian DJ and record producer A-Trak formed the musical duo Low Pros. Later that year, they released "EP 1" on the independent New York record label Fool's Gold Records just before Lex began touring. In 2015, he headlined the EpicFest Hip Hop Festival in Virginia. The following year, he released his first full-length album, "The Lex Luger Experience: The Tour Vol." From 2014 to 2023, he collaborated on eight albums with the likes of Ricky Hill, A-Trak, Malcolm Anthony, and Teejayx6 and went on to produce music for a host of rappers including Juicy J, JPrice, Drama Boi and OJ da Juiceman. In 2023, he produced the Wiz Khalifa song "No Fair" for the original motion picture soundtrack of "Good Burger 2."

Personal Life

Lex Luger battled drug addiction for seven years, admitting during a 2018 interview that he had regularly taken the tranquilizer Xanax, the psychedelic drug ecstasy, and was a heavy user of marijuana. He stated that he'd been hospitalized numerous times due to the addiction and that, in 2017, with the help of a drug rehabilitation center, he was able to overcome his dependence on drugs.