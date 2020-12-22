LazarBeam net worth: LazarBeam is an Australian YouTube personality who has a net worth of $8 million. He is best known for having more than 19 million subscribers on YouTube.

LazarBeam was born in Central Coast, New South Wales, Australia in December 1994. He is also a professional gamer. LazarBeam's real name is Lanna Eacott. HE started making slow motion demolition videos in 2014 and created his YouTube channel in 2015. He began posting videos of Fortnite Battle Royale in 2018 and his channel grew substantially. LazarBeam was YouTube's eighth most viewed content created in 2019 with two billion views. He has more than six billion total views. His channel is the second most subscribed and third most viewed in Australia. In 2020 LazarBeam was nominated for a Short Award for best in Gaming. He executive produced the film Lazer Team in 2015. His sister Tannar has more than one million subscribers on YouTube.