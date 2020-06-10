Lauren Shuler Donner net worth: Lauren Shuler Donner is an American film producer who has a net worth of $200 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband since 1986m fellow mega-producer Richard Donner. She is best known for her films including the X-Men series. Lauren is one of the highest-grossing producers in Hollywood history. As of this writing her movies have grossed more than $7.6 billion worldwide.

Lauren Shuler Donner was born in Cleveland, Ohio in June 1949. She married Richard Donner in 1985 after being married to Mark Rosenberg. Shuler and Donner own The Donners' Company. Her first credit came as an associate producer for the 1979 film Thank God It's Friday. Lauren Shuler Donner executive produced the television series The Gifted from 2017 to 2019 and Legion over the same time frame. She has produced or executive produced several films including St. Elmo's Fire, Pretty in Pink, Lethal Weapon 3, Radio Flyer, Dave, Free Willy, Maverick, Volcano, You've Got Mail, Any Given Sunday, X-Men, X2, Constantine, X-Men: The Last Stand, Semi-Pro, The Secret Life of Bees, Hotel for Dogs, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class, The Wolverine, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Deadpool, and more. Donner received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2008.