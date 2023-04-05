Kurt Sutter Net Worth

What is Kurt Sutter's Net Worth?

Kurt Sutter is an American writer, director, producer, and actor who has a net worth of $40 million. That is a combined net worth with his wife of many years, actress Katey Sagal. Kurt Sutter is best known for his work on the FX television crime drama series "The Shield" and "Sons of Anarchy." He created the latter and produced, wrote, and directed for both shows, and also appeared on both in recurring roles. Sutter subsequently created the series "The Bastard Executioner" and co-created the series "Mayans M.C.," a spinoff of "Sons of Anarchy."

Info Category: Richest Business › Producers Net Worth: $40 Million Date of Birth: May 5, 1964 (58 years old) Place of Birth: Rahway Gender: Male Profession: Screenwriter, Actor, Television producer, Television Director, Lyricist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Kurt Sutter's Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Kurt Sutter was born on May 5, 1960 in Rahway, New Jersey. His mother worked as a secretary for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark, while his father worked at the General Motors plant in Linden. He has two older sisters. As a teenager, Sutter attended Roselle Catholic High School. After graduating in 1982, he went to Rutgers University, from which he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in mass media in 1986. Sutter subsequently moved to New York City, where he did theater and taught at the Gately/Poole Conservatory. He went on to attend graduate school at Northern Illinois University, earning his Master of Fine Arts in performance and directing.

The Shield

Sutter got his start on television in 2002 when he was hired as a staff writer for the FX crime drama series "The Shield." He went on to make his acting debut on the show in its fifth episode, "Blowback," playing Armenian mob hitman Margos Dezerian. Sutter played that role in three more episodes through 2004. He continued writing episodes for the show, and was promoted to story editor for season two. Sutter's involvement increased over the years as he became a co-producer, then supervising producer, and finally executive producer for the show's final two seasons. "The Shield" came to an end in late 2008.

Sons of Anarchy

As "The Shield" ended, Sutter was getting to work creating a new crime drama series for FX: "Sons of Anarchy." The show, which premiered in 2008, focuses on the titular outlaw motorcycle club and its activities in the fictitious town of Charming, California. Sutter served as the show's head writer, penning the majority of the 92 episodes across its seven-season run through 2014. He also appeared on "Sons of Anarchy" in the recurring role of incarcerated motorcyclist Otto Delaney. Among his other roles, Sutter executive produced the show and directed the season finales of all seven seasons.

Other Television Shows

In 2015, Sutter created a new FX series, "The Bastard Executioner," a historical fiction drama set in early 14th-century Wales. He also wrote and executive produced the show, and appeared in the main role of Ludwig Von Zettel, better known as "The Dark Mute." Ultimately, "The Bastard Executioner" was canceled after one ten-episode season. Sutter went on to co-create the FX crime drama series "Mayans M.C." with Elgin James; a spinoff of "Sons of Anarchy," it focuses on the Sons' rivals-turned-allies the Mayans. Sutter wrote some episodes for the show during its first and second seasons. After that, in 2019, he was fired from FX due to multiple complaints about his unprofessional behavior on set. Sutter subsequently began working on some projects for Netflix, including a Western series called "The Abandons."

Film Career

Beyond his work on television, Sutter has some film credits to his name. He is the writer of the 2015 boxing drama "Southpaw," directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Rachel McAdams. Later, in 2021, Sutter made his film acting debut in the dystopian science-fiction action thriller "Chaos Walking," directed by Doug Liman and based on Patrick Ness's series of YA novels. He played Cillian Boyd, one of the adoptive fathers of the protagonist Todd Hewitt, played by Tom Holland. Among his other film credits, Sutter directed the horror film "This Beast" for Netflix.

Personal Life

In 2004, Sutter wed actress Katey Sagal at their home in Los Angeles. He would later cast her on his show "Sons of Anarchy" in the main role of Gemma Teller Morrow. With Sagal, Sutter has a daughter named Esme who was born via surrogacy in early 2007.

Sutter is a vegan and an animal rights activist. He is also a motorcycle enthusiast, as reflected by his show "Sons of Anarchy."

Real Estate

In 2005, a year after marrying, Katey and Kurt paid $3.7 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles. They attempted to sell the home for $4.75 million in 2010, ultimately accepting $3.8 million in December of that year. The buyer was "American Idol" house musician Rickey Minor.

In December 2010 they purchased a new 1.5-acre home in a gated community in Bel Air called Moraga Estates. They paid $3.7 million. They bought the home from "Desperate Housewives" creator Marc Cherry. Katey and Kurt sold their Bel Air mansion for $7.7 million in April 2022.

In February 2022 Katey and Kurt paid $5.8 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills that dates back to the early 1920s.