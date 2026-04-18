What is Kristi Lee's net worth and salary?

Kristi Lee is an American news director and radio personality who has a net worth of $2.5 million.

Kristi Lee is an American radio personality and broadcaster best known as the longtime news director and co-host of "The Bob & Tom Show," one of the most successful syndicated morning radio programs in the United States. Over the course of several decades, Lee established herself as the steady, authoritative voice in a comedy-driven environment, balancing sharp news delivery with quick-witted responses to her co-hosts' humor. While she is most closely associated with her role on the show, her career extends well beyond radio. She built a respected résumé in sports broadcasting, working with ESPN and serving as a sideline reporter for the NBA's Indiana Pacers. Her ability to move seamlessly between serious reporting and comedic timing helped define the tone of "The Bob & Tom Show" and contributed to its long-term national success. Over time, Lee became a trailblazer for women in talk radio, particularly in a format historically dominated by male voices, earning recognition for both her professionalism and longevity in the industry.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Kristi Lee was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, and grew up immersed in a local media environment that would eventually shape her career. She attended Ben Davis High School, where she gained early broadcasting experience working at the school's radio station, WBDG.

After high school, she attended Indiana University. Rather than immediately entering radio, Lee began her professional career in television, working as an engineer at WRTV in Indianapolis for six years. During this time, she also started picking up part-time work as a disc jockey at WFBQ "Q95," gradually building on-air experience that would lead to her breakthrough opportunity.

The Bob & Tom Show

Lee officially joined "The Bob & Tom Show" in 1988 as the program's news director. The show, co-founded by Bob Kevoian and Tom Griswold, had already developed a strong regional following, but Lee's addition helped round out the dynamic as the show expanded nationally.

As the primary news voice, Lee was tasked with delivering daily headlines while navigating a constant stream of interruptions, jokes, and improvisation from the show's hosts and comedians, including longtime cast member Chick McGee. Her ability to maintain composure while engaging in the show's comedic rhythm became one of her defining traits and a key ingredient in the program's success.

Over time, she became an essential part of the show's identity, providing both credibility and balance within a format built on humor and unpredictability.

Sports Broadcasting Career

In addition to her radio success, Lee built a significant career in sports broadcasting during the 1990s. She served as a sideline reporter for the Indiana Pacers, covering NBA games during a period when the team was becoming increasingly competitive.

Her work extended to ESPN and ESPN2, where she contributed as a sideline reporter for a variety of sports, including auto racing, lacrosse, and the early years of the X Games. This experience demonstrated her versatility as a broadcaster and added a layer of credibility that set her apart from many radio personalities.

2015 Hiatus and Return

A major turning point in Lee's career came in December 2015, shortly after Bob Kevoian announced his retirement. Lee departed the show abruptly, with reports citing a combination of contract negotiations and her reluctance to continue without her longtime co-host.

During her time away, she explored new professional avenues. She launched the podcast "Kristi Lee Uninterrupted," a long-form interview show that allowed her to showcase a different side of her broadcasting style. She also briefly joined a morning radio program in Minnesota and explored opportunities in real estate.

After approximately six months, Tom Griswold initiated discussions that led to her return. Lee rejoined "The Bob & Tom Show" in July 2016, resuming her role as a central figure in the program.

Later Career and Recognition

Lee has remained a key presence on "The Bob & Tom Show," continuing to deliver news and contribute to the show's evolving format. Her longevity in a highly competitive industry is a testament to her adaptability and professionalism.

In recognition of her impact on broadcasting, she was inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame in 2022. The honor reflected both her decades of work in radio and her role as a pioneering female voice in a male-dominated field.