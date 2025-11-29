Kari Lizer Net Worth

What is Kari Lizer's net worth?

Kari Lizer is an American actress, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. After early success as a sitcom performer throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Kari Lizer transitioned behind the camera and became best known for creating the hit series "The New Adventures of Old Christine," which ran for five seasons and earned multiple awards, including an Emmy for star Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Lizer spent years working inside the network television system, writing pilots, producing shows, and building a long résumé of contributions to mainstream comedy. Her career reflects a rare trajectory from in-demand actress to respected showrunner, and her work helped expand the landscape of female-led sitcoms in modern television.

Early Life

Kari Lizer was born in San Ramon, California, and grew up with an early interest in performance. She began acting as a teenager and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue television roles. Lizer quickly found steady work in the 1980s and early 1990s, building her résumé through guest roles, recurring parts, and sitcom appearances that highlighted her timing and versatility.

Acting Career

Lizer became best known to early audiences for her role as Cassie Phillips on "Matlock," appearing during the show's late-1980s run. She also appeared on series such as "Growing Pains," "Who's the Boss?," "Seinfeld," "Married… with Children," "Diagnosis: Murder," and several made-for-television movies. Throughout this period she was consistently cast in comedic roles that played to her energy, intelligence, and slightly offbeat sensibility.

While acting remained steady work, Lizer gradually became more interested in writing and producing, a shift that would define the second half of her career.

Writing and Producing Career

Lizer's breakthrough behind the camera came when she joined the writing staff of "Will & Grace." She served as a co-executive producer on the series and wrote numerous episodes, helping shape the show during its acclaimed original run. Working on a major network sitcom provided her with the industry experience and creative confidence to develop her own projects.

In 2006 she created "The New Adventures of Old Christine," a single-camera sitcom starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a divorced working mother navigating parenthood, dating, and a complicated family life. The show became a ratings success for CBS, ran for 88 episodes, and earned Louis-Dreyfus her first Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy after "Seinfeld." Lizer's writing style emphasized relatable personal conflicts, quick-paced dialogue, and strong female perspectives, elements that became trademarks of the series.

She has since continued to develop pilots and write for network and streaming projects, expanding her work into memoir and fiction writing as well.

Personal Life

Lizer was previously married to actor Robert Romanus, with whom she has children. After leaving acting, she spoke openly about how working behind the camera allowed her more creative agency and a better work-life balance. Known for her wit and candor, Lizer has also written essays and personal reflections, often discussing motherhood, television, and the realities of being a woman in Hollywood.