Kai Cenat net worth

What is Kai Cenat's Net Worth?

Kai Cenat is a live streamer, YouTuber, and rapper who has a net worth of $9 million. Kai Cenat is best known for his Twitch streams and his YouTube comedy videos. He is known for collaborating with such other live streamers as IShowSpeed, Adin Ross, and xQc, and for featuring celebrity guests such as rappers Lil Baby and 21 Savage. In 2023, over a month after becoming the most-subscribed-to Twitch steamer of all time, Cenat announced he had been banned from the service. Prior to being banned he was making a reported $3 million per year off the platform, not including endorsements.

Early Life and Education

Kai Cenat III was born on December 16, 2001 in New York City to a Trinidadian mother and a Haitian father. He has a twin sister named Kaia, an older brother named Devonte, and a younger brother named Kaleel. As a teenager, Cenat went to Frederick Douglass Academy, graduating in 2019. He subsequently enrolled at Morrisville State College to study business administration. However, due to difficulties balancing schoolwork with his social media career, Cenat dropped out of college in 2020.

Social Media Career

Originally aspiring to become a comedian, Cenat posted short-form comedy videos on Instagram as a teenager. He eventually joined YouTube in 2018, for which he began creating prank and challenge videos. After being discovered by YouTuber Fanum, he joined the YouTube group AMP and started appearing in its videos. On YouTube, Cenat amassed over 3.5 million subscribers and over 250 million views. In early 2021, he moved over to the video live streaming service Twitch, where he gained his greatest recognition yet posting gaming streams and reaction content. On the platform, Cenat often collaborated with such fellow live streamers as IShowSpeed, Adin Ross, and xQc. In 2022, he began featuring celebrity guests on his streams, including rappers Lil Baby and 21 Savage; these appearances gave him his highest viewership to date.

For his big year in 2022, Cenat won the Streamy Award for Streamer of the Year. He started off 2023 on a high note with a month-long subathon in February. By the end of the month, Cenat had become the most-subscribed-to Twitch streamer of all time, beating the previous record held by Ludwig by reaching over 305,000 subscribers. He went on to win the Streamer Award for Streamer of the Year. Days after that, a documentary about his career and subathon, called "30 Days," was released via YouTube. However, Cenat's run of successes came to an end in April of 2023 when he was banned from Twitch for unknown reasons. The following month, he announced he would be part of a livestreamed show with IShowSpeed called "The Kai N' Speed Show," to be aired exclusively on Rumble.

Music Career

Cenat ventured into music recording in 2022 with the single "Bustdown Rollie Avalanche," featuring rapper NLE Choppa. The year after that, he released the single "Dogs" with his fellow streamer IShowSpeed. Cenat has also appeared in some music videos by other artists, including the videos for Adot's "Shoot," Polo G's "Distraction," and Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock."

Controversies

Like most popular online personalities, Cenat has attracted his fair share of controversy. In early 2023, he was accused by TikToker Jovi Pena of refusing to help her after she was allegedly raped at his New Year's Eve party. Cenat responded by claiming he didn't act earlier because he was trying to contact the police and his lawyers. He also asserted he was unaware of the alleged rape at the time.