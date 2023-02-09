Justin Roiland net worth

What is Justin Roiland's Net Worth?

Justin Roiland is an American voice actor, animator, producer, writer, and director who has a net worth of $7 million. Justin Roiland is best known for co-creating and voicing the main characters on the adult animated sitcom "Rick and Morty." He also voiced characters on such animated shows as "Solar Opposites," "Adventure Time," "Gravity Falls," and "Fish Hooks." In early 2023, Roiland was dismissed from "Rick and Morty" due to charges of domestic abuse.

Early Life and Education

Justin Roiland was born as Mark Justin Roiland on February 21, 1980 in Manteca, California. As a teenager, he went to Sierra High School up until his senior year, and subsequently transferred to Manteca High School, from which he graduated in 1998. Roiland went on to attend Modesto Junior College.

Career Beginnings

In 2005, Roiland got involved with Channel 101, a monthly short-film festival in Los Angeles started by Dan Harmon and Rob Schrab. For the festival, he created, wrote, and acted in a number of projects, including the animated sitcom "House of Cosbys." Roiland was also integrally involved with Harmon and Schrab's program "Acceptable.TV," for which he created the segment "Mr. Sprinkles." He continued his partnership with Harmon and Schrab on the Comedy Central sitcom "The Sarah Silverman Program."

Voice Acting

Roiland began his first major voice-acting role in 2010, playing the main character of Oscar Fishtooth on the Disney animated television series "Fish Hooks." He also wrote for the show, which ran for three seasons through 2014. Roiland landed a number of other prominent voice-acting roles during that time. In 2011, he started voicing multiple characters on the Cartoon Network series "Adventure Time" and the Disney series "Gravity Falls." He also voiced Chris Novak on the short-lived adult animated series "Out There." In 2013, Roiland began his biggest project when he co-created the adult animated science-fiction sitcom "Rick and Morty" with Dan Harmon. On the Adult Swim show, for which he also wrote and directed, Roiland voiced the titular protagonists Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. "Rick and Morty" quickly built up a loyal following, and by the end of its first season was among the most successful shows ever produced by Adult Swim. Roiland voiced the show's characters in various video games, as well.

Roiland had myriad other voice-acting roles during his time on "Rick and Morty." From 2014 to 2019, he voiced Mr. Romero on "The Cyanide and Happiness Show." In 2015, he voiced multiple characters on "Pig Goat Banana Cricket," and also voiced Clumpy in the horror comedy film "Krampus." Roiland went on to lend his voice to episodes of "Animals.," "Future-Worm!," "Hot Streets," and "Robot Chicken," among other shows. In 2020, he co-created the animated science-fiction sitcom "Solar Opposites," on which he also served as a writer and director in addition to voicing the main character Korvo. His other television credits include episodes of the animated series "Invincible," "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," and "Koala Man." Meanwhile, on the big screen, Roiland voiced the yeti Garry in the animated musical comedy "Smallfoot."

Hulu and Adult Swim Deals

At the height of his success, Justin signed large overall deals with both Hulu and Adult Swim. Between the two deals, before his arrest Justin was likely earning at least $5 million per year and ultimately could have earned $50 – 100 million depending on the success of shows he eventually created. In January 2023 both networks severed ties with Roiland and reportedly voided their contracts.

Podcasts

Beyond visual media, Roiland has been involved with some podcasts. From 2010 to 2016, he co-hosted "Grandma's Virginity Podcast" with Ryan Ridley and Jackie Buscarino. After that, from 2016 to 2018, he made some appearances on the "H3 Podcast," the podcast of husband-and-wife YouTubers Hila and Ethan Klein.

Squanch Games

Among his other ventures, Roiland started a virtual reality studio called Squanchtendo in the summer of 2016. It was eventually renamed Squanch Games in late 2017. The studio's first full-length release was "Accounting," which initially came out for the SteamVR platform before being released for PlayStation VR. Other titles developed by Squanch Games have included the action platform game "Trover Saves the Universe" and the comedic first-person shooter "High on Life."

Domestic Assault Allegations

In the summer of 2020, Roiland was arrested and charged with felony domestic battery and false imprisonment. After pleading not guilty, he was released on bail and scheduled for a pretrial in April of 2023. The initial charges were soon followed by multiple other charges by people accusing Roiland of abuse, including toward minors. Consequently, Adult Swim fired Roiland from "Rick and Morty"; he also resigned from his company Squanch Games.

Real Estate

In August 2019, Justin paid $3.7 million for an 8,000 square foot estate in Sherman Oaks, California.

In December 2021 Justin paid $2 million for a 10-acre property in the rural Northern California town of Ripon, California. Justin's childhood home town of Stockton is about 30 minutes away.