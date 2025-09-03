What Is Josh Schwartz's Net Worth?

Josh Schwartz is an American screenwriter, producer, and director who has a net worth of $70 million. Josh Schwartz was already generating Hollywood buzz for his screenplays while still in college. He subsequently dropped out and went on to create, write, and/or produce such shows as "The O.C." (2003–2007), "Chuck" (2007–2012), and "Gossip Girl" (2007–2012). When Schwartz was a junior in college, Sony's TriStar Pictures bought his first screenplay in a deal worth up to $1 million, but the movie was never made. He wrote a pilot in 2003 for Warner Bros. called "The O.C.," and at the age of 26, he became the youngest ever creator of a television show. In 2004, Josh earned a Writers Guild of America Award nomination for Episodic Drama for the first episode of "The O.C." After co-creating "Chuck" and "Gossip Girl," Schwartz executive produced shows such as "Hart of Dixie" (2011–2015), "The Carrie Diaries" (2013–2014), "Cult" (2013), "The Astronaut Wives Club" (2015), and "Tom Swift" (2022), and he co-developed or co-created the "Dynasty" reboot (2017–2022), "Runaways" (2017–2019), and "Nancy Drew" (2019–2023). Josh also directed the 2012 film "Fun Size" as well as an episode of the 2019 miniseries "Looking for Alaska," which he created.

Early Life

Josh Schwartz was born Joshua Ian Schwartz on August 6, 1976, in Providence, Rhode Island. He grew up in a Jewish household with mother Honey, father Steve, and younger siblings Katie and Danny. His parents worked at Hasbro as toy inventors, developing products such as My Little Pony and Transformers, before they launched their own company. Schwartz became interested in becoming a writer at an early age, and he won an essay contest at summer camp when he was seven years old. The essay was a review of the 1984 film "Gremlins" that began with the line "Spielberg has done it again." By the time he was 12, Josh had subscribed to the entertainment industry publication Variety. He attended the coeducational private school the Wheeler School for over a decade, graduating in 1994.

Career

In 1995, Schwarz enrolled in film school at the University of Southern California (USC) to study screenwriting and television writing. He became president of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, and seeing what it was like "behind the gated communities and big mansions" in the area served as inspiration for "The O.C." pilot. For a homework assignment during his sophomore year, Josh wrote a screenplay about his senior year of high school. He entered the screenplay, "Providence," into a competition for the Nicholson Award in Screenwriting, and it won. However, the award was soon revoked because entrants weren't eligible until their junior year. Connections Schwartz made through his fraternity helped generate buzz about the screenplay, and Sony's TriStar Pictures bought it in 1997 in a deal that guaranteed between $550,000 and $1 million. The screenplay was never made into a film. After Josh got an agent, he wrote a pilot for a show called "Brookfield," which sold a few months after "Providence" did. Though "Brookfield" was produced with Amy Smart and Eric Balfour, it never aired. Schwartz dropped out of school and wrote another pilot, "Wall to Wall Records," which was produced but never aired.

In 2003, Josh wrote the pilot for "The O.C.," and the show premiered on Fox in August of that year, making him the youngest creator of a television series at the age of 26. Schwartz was the showrunner, and he also executive produced and wrote for the series, which aired 92 episodes over four seasons. "The O.C." earned 23 Teen Choice Award nominations, winning 12 of them, and it received a People's Choice Award nomination for Favorite TV Dramatic Series in 2005. In 2004, Josh sold two more pilots, "Alphabet City" and "Athens," to Fox, but they were never produced. After "The O.C." ended, Schwartz co-created the NBC series "Chuck" with Chris Fedak. The show premiered in 2007 and aired 91 episodes over five seasons. Josh was the co-showrunner on "Chuck" as well as a writer and executive producer. The same year that "Chuck" debuted, "Gossip Girl," which Schwartz developed with Stephanie Savage, began airing on The CW. "Gossip Girl" ran for six seasons and won several Teen Choice Awards for Choice TV Show Drama. Josh was the co-showrunner, and he wrote for and executive produced the show. When "Gossip Girl" was revived for HBO Max in 2021, he served as an executive producer on the series.

Schwartz executive produced the comedy-drama "Hart of Dixie" (2011–2015), the "Sex and the City" prequel "The Carrie Diaries" (2013–2014), and the psychological thriller "Cult" (2013), which all aired on The CW, and in 2015, he executive produced the ABC period drama "The Astronaut Wives Club" (2015). Next, he co-developed The CW's 2017 "Dynasty" reboot with Sallie Patrick and Stephanie Savage, and he wrote for and executive produced the series, which aired 108 episodes over five seasons. Also in 2017, Schwartz and Savage co-created the Hulu series "Runaways," which was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and ran for three seasons. He co-developed The CW mystery series "Nancy Drew" with Savage and Noga Landau, and he was an executive producer and writer on the show, which aired for four seasons from 2019 to 2023. Josh also executive produced the 2022 "Nancy Drew" spin-off "Tom Swift." In 2019, he created, executive produced, and wrote for the Hulu miniseries "Looking for Alaska," and he directed the final episode. In 2023, Schwartz and Savage co-created and executive produced the Apple TV+ crime drama "City on Fire," and the duo co-wrote every episode.

Personal Life

Josh married Jill Stonerock on September 20, 2008. Rachel Bilson, who played Summer Roberts on "The O.C.," introduced Schwartz and Stonerock to each other, and she served as the maid of honor at their wedding. Bilson is the godmother of their two daughters. Josh filed for divorce in late 2021, and he welcomed a daughter with Dallas D'Lyn Wand in February 2025.

Real Estate

In 2019, Josh sold a home in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood for $10 million. The buyer was fellow television producer Ava DuVernay. In July 2020, Schwartz paid $8 million for a 2+-acre property in Sherman Oaks, California.