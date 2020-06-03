John Weiner net worth: John Weiner is an American sports talk radio host who has a net worth of $1 million. He is best known for co-hosted the ESPN Radio show The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

John Weiner was born in Port Washington, New York in July 1972. He began co-hosted The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz using the name Stugotz in 2014. In 2019 he started his own show called STUpodity. He graduated from Clark University where he played lacrosse and was named to the All-Star team and set school records. Weiner was an intern for Madison Square Garden and worked with the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. He then moved to Florida and was an intern for the Miami Marlins and Miami Dolphins. He worked for 790 The Ticket. He is also a youth lacrosse coach for his daughter's team. John Weiner was named the Best AM Radio Personality by the Miami New Times in 2016.