John Newman net worth: John Newman is an English singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer who has a net worth of $6 million. He is most likely known for his single "Love Me Again".

John Newman was born in Settle, North Yorkshire, England in June 1990. His musical styles include soul, pop, breakbeat, and Northern soul. John Newman released his debut studio album Tribute in 2013. The album reached #1 in the UK and in Scotland as well as #6 in New Zealand, #7 in Australia, #8 in Ireland, and #24 in the US. Newman released the album Revolve in 2015 which reached #5 in the UK and in Scotland. His debut single "Love Me Again" reached #1 in the UK and in Scotland as well as #3 in Ireland, #4 in Australia, #5 in Austria and Switzerland, #6 in Belgium and Germany, #9 in New Zealand, and #30 in the US. Newman has also had success with the singles "Cheating" and "Come and Get It". He has been featured on the #1 UK singles "Feel the Love" by Rudimental, "Blame" by Calvin Harris, and "Bridge Over Troubled Water" as part of Artists for Grenfell.