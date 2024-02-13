What is Joe Brumm's Net Worth?

Joe Brumm is an Australian animator and writer who has a net worth of $10 million. Joe Brumm is best known for creating, writing, and directing the Australian animated children's television series "Bluey." Before that, he worked as an animator on such British animated children's series as "Charlie and Lola," "Tinga Tinga Tales," and "Peppa Pig." Brumm has also directed some animated short films, including "Causes" and "The Meek."

Early Life and Education

Joe Brumm was born in the late 1970s in Winton, Queensland, Australia as the middle of three sons of Bob and Chris. His mother worked as a librarian, while his father worked for the Department of Primary Industries. When he was five years old, Brumm moved with his family to Cairns. At the age of 12, he settled with his family in Brisbane. Brumm went on to attend Marist College Ashgrove, graduating in 1995. For his higher education, he studied animation at Griffith University.

British Animated Shows

Following his graduation from Griffith University, Brumm relocated to London, England and worked as an animator on British animated children's television series. He worked on such shows as "Charlie and Lola," "Peppa Pig," and "Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom," and went to Africa to work on "Tinga Tinga Tales," which was produced in Nairobi, Kenya.

Bluey

In 2009, Brumm returned to Brisbane, and a couple years later established a small animation studio called Studio Joho. Through the studio in 2016, he created a one-minute sample of a show called "Bluey," which he intended as an Australian version of the British animated children's series "Peppa Pig" with canine characters instead of porcine characters. Brumm was also inspired by his experience raising two daughters, and wished to convey the importance of imaginative play during childhood. In 2017, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and the British Broadcasting Corporation co-commissioned "Bluey" as a full series for preschool children to be developed by Ludo Studio. The next year, the show made its debut on ABC Kids in Australia, and in 2019 premiered on Disney Junior in the United States.

"Bluey" centers on the titular juvenile character, an anthropomorphic Blue Heeler puppy known for her curiosity, imagination, and high energy. She lives with her father Bandit, mother Chilli, and younger sister Bingo, with whom she engages in all manner of imaginative play. There are also a myriad of recurring characters who represent different dog breeds. Themes in "Bluey" include family, collaboration, childhood play, and Australian culture. The show receives consistently high viewership in Australia, and has won multiple AACTA and Logie Awards for Best Children's Program. Critics have widely praised "Bluey" for its nuanced and compassionate depiction of family life, parenting, and growing up.

Other Work

In his other work, Brumm has directed such animated short films as "Causes" (2001) and "The Meek" (2015), the latter of which won an award at the Austin Film Festival. He has also been behind the animation of many College Humor sketches, including "Tinderella: A Modern Fairy Tale" and "Paperman Threesome." Elsewhere, Brumm created an original YouTube web series entitled "Dan The Man," which was turned into a successful mobile game in collaboration with the video game developer Halfbrick Studios in 2015.

Accolades and Honors

Among his honors, Brumm was named an Outstanding Alumnus of Griffith University in 2021. A couple years later, he was named a Queensland Great for his contributions to his home state of Queensland.

Personal Life

With his wife Suzy, Brumm has two daughters. His wife creates storyboards and serves as a voice actor on "Bluey."