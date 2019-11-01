splits: 2

James Wan net worth: James Wan is an Australian film producer, screenwriter, and director who has a net worth of $70 million dollars. James Wan is of Malaysian Chinese descent, and is best known for directing the hit horror film Saw. He is also known for having created Billy the Puppet. Wan has also directed the movies, Dead Silence, Death Sentence, Insidious, Insidious: Chapter 2, and The Conjuring. To date, he has been working on directing the film, Fast & Furious 7, which will be released next year. To date, Wan has worked on a number of repeat projects that have received widespread success. These ongoing ventures have received cult classic statuses, such as the Saw and Fast & Furious franchises. It's with these projects that he has also received status as a screenwriter, taking on both original and adapted storylines. He has also had a number of projects that have been unreleased. As well as future projects that are in talks, such as an adaptation of MacGyver, the hit action TV show from the 1980s. He also alluded to hints of MacGyver in Jigsaw. He has also been in talks to remake Disney's The Rocketeer as director, and Malignant Man as a producer.

Real Estate: In 2018, James spent $18.5 million to acquire a palatial home in Los Angeles' Bel-Air neighborhood. It's the former longtime home of actress Meg Ryan.